High heat and dry conditions expected in the coming days will put Bryan-College Station residents at a higher risk for heatstroke and heat-related injury.

Temperatures are forecast to top 100 degrees for 12 straight days in College Station starting Friday, according to the Weather Channel. In addition, Brazos County has been classified as an abnormally dry area, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. This puts Bryan-College Station at a 0/5 on the drought and dryness scale with temperatures 1-4 degrees warmer than normal in the coming month.

The extreme weather puts residents at an increased risk of heat-related injury, said Robert Mumford, assistant fire chief for the College Station Fire Department. Drinking enough water and avoiding activity outside is essential, he said.

“If they begin to become dizzy or get muscle cramps or heat cramps of any type or no longer sweating, then that's an indicator that they're wearing their body down,” Mumford said. “They need to rehydrate or get out of that hot environment and start taking care of themselves.”

If an individual experiences these symptoms, they may be having a medical emergency and need to contact a medical professional immediately, Mumford said.

“[Heatstroke] can lead to more advanced medical problems down the road,” he said. “When people have had heatstrokes in the past, then they're more susceptible to having more heatstroke. Their body can't compensate being out in the heat as long as they used to be. It does take a toll and an effect on their bodies of bouncing back, becoming rehydrated, getting back to normal homeostasis.”

During days with high temperatures, children are more likely to experience death as a result of being left alone in a vehicle, said Gina Galindo, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension family and community health program manager. An estimated 33 children died in 2022 after being left in a vehicle, she said.

“Parents don't realize how quickly a vehicle can heat up,” Galindo said, “especially when you already have the 100, 104, 105 [degree] temperatures, they can overheat having closed windows and they can heat up rapidly."

To avoid tragedy, parents should always set up a reminder system to ensure their child is not left behind, Galindo said.

“Those reminders can help definitely save that child's life,” she said. “Having a different routine can throw somebody off and that's when sometimes those incidents do occur when children do get left in a vehicle. If anyone ever sees a child in a vehicle, you want to take action. If you see a child alone in a car call 911 immediately and then first responders will help walk you through the best thing to do at that point.”