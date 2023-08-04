The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced Friday that it has issued a weather watch for Aug. 6-7 due to forecasted high temperatures.

The higher temperatures are forecasted to create a higher electrical demand throughout the state and could potentially cause lower grid reserves, according to ERCOT.

ERCOT expects grid conditions to remain normal throughout the weather watch, but said it will monitor the conditions closely to maintain reliability.

Texas set an unofficial all-time peak demand record of 83,593 megawatts Tuesday and ERCOT said projections predict that another record could be set as early as next week.

Current grid conditions can be viewed on ERCOT’s website.