College Station officials announced Tuesday that the city could soon enter stage 1 of its water restriction plan unless residents conserve water according to a post via X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the online announcement, the city asks locals to please limit lawn irrigation to twice a week and to not water at all between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is recommended to start watering once a week and then to only water a second time if deemed necessary, according to the smart watering tips on the city’s website.

The city also posted a recommended watering schedule based on address and type of establishment. Although the schedule is only a suggestion, the city said that it would become required if the area were to enter any stage of the water restriction plan.

College Station’s suggested schedule:

Commercial & multi-family customers: water Tuesday and/or Friday

Residential addresses ending in 0,2,4,6, 8: water Thursday and/or Friday

Residential addresses ending in 1,3,5,7, 9: water Wednesday and/or Saturday

The need to conserve water comes from the sustained triple-digit temperatures experienced by College Station and surrounding communities, College Station Water Resource Coordinator Jennifer Nations said.

“What I think is happening is people are starting to see that stress in their landscapes and the browning of their grass,” she said. “Our source of water is the Carrizo-Wilcox Aquifer and that’s the same source for Bryan, and for Texas A&M and for Wickson and Wellborn. So there’s a lot of straws in the aquifer, and what happens when everyone is pumping is the aquifer gets stressed and we can’t get as much production out of our wells.”

If residents do not restrict their water use soon, Nations said the city could enter stage 1 very soon.

“We wanted to put the notice out right now so that if we did go into stage 1 later this week or next week people weren’t caught off guard,” she said. “Under stage 1 the response actions are all required, but there’s nothing preventing people from voluntarily adopting those things right now.”

Stage 1 is not inevitable if people take precautions to limit their water use and keep an eye on their utility bills, Nations said.

“We really only need to shift off a few million gallons per day of demand,” she said. “If we can get back down to those 22 million gallons a day then we’re good. We’re going to keep an eye on our water totals throughout the week and encourage people to cut back on their water right now.

“If you do the deep infrequent watering, what I call cycle-and-soak irrigation, instead of watering for 40 minutes at a time you would break that up into four ten-minute cycles per day. … the lawn will look not great when it comes up to watering day and then you get the deep soaking and then it looks really good for several days after that.”

Manual Chavarria, a Texas A&M University assistant professor and Extension turfgrass specialist, said one of the main issues people have when it comes to maintaining their yard in hot and dry conditions is that they do not always know which grass is best suited for their yard.

“One of the biggest problems that people have is sometimes people don’t do research, they select [a] grass just because it’s beautiful,” he said. “This could be a problem because maybe that species and that variety is not the best option for your yard.”

This also applies when it comes to caring for a yard, Chavarria said, since some grasses prefer different lengths and/or different watering habits.

“The majority of people, they see a golf course [and] they want to have green grass in their yard, but they mow super short,” he said. “If we compare turf grass like a dog, you are not going to bring a dog [that] is from Canada, a Canadian dog, here to Texas because he’s going to die. He’s not going to tolerate the heat.”

Another common mistake, Chavarria said, is that people think their grass is dead when it may only be dormant due to stresses, like heat or drought.

“They [the grass] reduce their metabolism to the minimum stage,” Chavarria said. “So they are alive, but they turn from green to brown. … It’s kind of like the grass is sleeping. As soon as you put water [on the grass] or they have better conditions, the grasses start to turn green again.”