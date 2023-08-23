Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a countywide disaster declaration Wednesday afternoon in response to worsening drought conditions.

The declaration states that on Aug. 15 the United States Drought Monitor classified 100% of Brazos County as being in a severe drought and the continued wildfires in the area as the reason for issuing the declaration.

Judge Peters told The Eagle that the declaration is in place to facilitate the acquisition of state funds if/and when they become available.

“Everybody knows that this drought we have right now, it’s going to impact not only agriculture, but we hear every day on the radio about water and not using it,” he said. “There may be funds available from the state, we don’t know that yet.”

The use of the funds, if provided by the state, would depend on what the state designates them for.

“It just depends on what the purpose is,” Peters said. “They would say, ‘OK, this money that we’re going to make available for whatever’ and then if we would qualify by having a disaster declaration in place, we could apply for it.”