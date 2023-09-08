As of Friday, 97.62% of Brazos County was considered to be in extreme drought, with the remainder being labeled as exceptional drought, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s drought conditions monitor.

According to NOAA, July was the 12th driest July ever recorded in the past 129 years for Brazos County with 1.98 inches less rainfall than average. In the past 30 days, NOAA reports that the county has received less than 25% of its normal precipitation. During those same 40 days, the county has also experienced maximum temperatures 6 to 8 degrees higher than average.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center recently released its U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook which predicts the drought will continue through November.

Chief Meteorologist for KBTX Shel Winkley said that the area can expect to see some lower temperatures next week, possibly even below 90 degrees.

“Basically, what’s happening is we’ve had this high presser on us all summer; that’s finally getting pushed away and then we get a series of disturbances, like little weather makers, that hopefully bring the prospect of scattered rain,” Winkley said. “Then around Tuesday night or Wednesday, the idea is that a weak front will blow in to help maybe bring more rain but also bring temperatures back down anywhere from the mid-80 to low 90s.”

The National Weather Service forecast called for a high of 103 Saturday in College Station, with highs retreating to the upper 80s by Wednesday. The chance of rain is 30% Saturday, increasing to 40% by midweek.

Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said in the Sept. 6 crop report issued by Texas A&M AgriLife that little serious precipitation is forecast anytime soon.

“The coast of Texas and the West Texas mountains were able to find temperature relief from recent rainfall, but most of the state has experienced triple-degree weather with no relief expected in the near future,” said Nielsen-Gammon, a regents fellow for the A&M College of Geosciences and Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

Even with it being an El Niño year — which typically brings cooler and wetter winters — AgriLife reported that El Niño now has to compete with climate change.

“The El Niño conditions have been in place in the tropics and are expected to persist in the winter,” he said. “The El Niño typically doesn’t produce extreme cold outbreaks because the northern border tends to be warmer during this. There isn’t much rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future. Hopefully, we will see extreme rainfall as El Niño approaches.”

In Southeast Texas — which contains Brazos County — the hot and dry weather has continued to affect crops and the landscape, according to AgriLife.

While cattle prices have remained high in the area despite the high number of livestock being driven to market due to heat, AgriLife reported that ranchers have mainly been feeding their animals hay which has become increasingly harder to source.