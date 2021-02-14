Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of incoming inclement weather.
Schools
Bryan ISD: Campuses in the Bryan school district will be closed Monday for both on-campus and at-home instruction, as well as all extracurricular activities. Tuesday’s classes will be at-home only, with no students reporting to campuses. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.
College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Tuesday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Wednesday.
Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Students will have asynchronous learning; there will not be any Zoom-based live classes.
IL Texas: Students at International Leadership of Texas campuses will learn virtually on Tuesday. All campuses in the charter school district will be closed. Monday is a holiday for students and a professional development day for staff.
St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed on Tuesday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities. The school will be closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday.
Allen Academy: On-campus school will be closed Monday through Wednesday. A school holiday was previously scheduled for Monday, and virtual learning for all grades will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.
Navasota ISD: Students will participate in remote learning Tuesday through Thursday. Schools are anticipated to reopen on Friday.
Hearne ISD: Monday is a school holiday, and Tuesday will be online virtual school.
Snook ISD: Campuses will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Monday is a student holiday, and staff will have virtual development. Tuesday will be a remote learning day for students and staff.
Caldwell ISD: No school on Monday. Junior high boys' basketball games scheduled for Monday move to Saturday. Golf tournament tentatively rescheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Franklin: The Franklin school district posted to its social media pages that students should be prepared for remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday. Students were allowed to begin checking out devices on Friday. Monday was already scheduled to be a student holiday and a staff development day.
Anderson-Shiro: Anderson-Shiro schools may move to remote learning on Tuesday if the weather and road conditions require. A final decision will be made Monday, according to the district. The district will be closed on Monday for the President’s Day holiday.
Texas A&M University: All classes will be online Monday and Tuesday. All nonessential employees should work remotely if possible.
Blinn College: All campus locations will be closed Monday. No in-person or virtual classes will take place that day.
Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed Monday and Tuesday. The Caldwell location will be closed Monday.
City services
Brazos County: County offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday. There will be no Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.
College Station: City of College Station offices will be closed Monday. Offices are tentatively expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Navasota: Trash pickup services will not run Monday. The public will be informed as decisions are made based on weather for rescheduled pickup days. Contact 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 after 5 p.m. with questions.
Robertson County: The Robertson County Courthouse will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Businesses
Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Monday and will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday. In-person appointments during this time will be rescheduled, but virtual visits will remain unaffected.
HealthPoint Clinics: All HealthPoint clinics will be closed Monday. Clinics will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
HEB: Bryan-College Station stores will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing: Tests scheduled for Bachmann Community Park will be canceled Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The kiosk at St. Teresa's Catholic Church will still be open for appointments.
Brazos County vaccination hub
The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed until Friday. In place of any appointments scheduled earlier in the week, there will be a daylong vaccination event Friday with the hope of distributing at least 2,500 of the 3,000 doses received. Previously scheduled recipients should see an updated email invite in the next few days. Staff and volunteers will receive notification changes. Tents and outdoor heaters will be in place.