Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of incoming inclement weather.

Schools

Bryan ISD: Campuses in the Bryan school district will be closed Monday for both on-campus and at-home instruction, as well as all extracurricular activities. Tuesday’s classes will be at-home only, with no students reporting to campuses. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.

College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Tuesday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Wednesday.

Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Students will have asynchronous learning; there will not be any Zoom-based live classes.

IL Texas: Students at International Leadership of Texas campuses will learn virtually on Tuesday. All campuses in the charter school district will be closed. Monday is a holiday for students and a professional development day for staff.