Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of weather.
Schools
Bryan ISD: Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home Thursday and Friday.
College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Wednesday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Wednesday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Thursday. The school board’s strategic planning virtual summit has been rescheduled for March 4.
Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
IL Texas: Campus will be closed Wednesday with no virtual learning.
St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed through Friday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities.
Allen Academy: Virtual learning for all grades will take place through the remainder of the week. In-person classes will resume on Monday.
Navasota ISD: Campuses are closed and remote instruction has been canceled through Thursday. Schools are anticipated to reopen on Friday.
Snook ISD: Snook schools will be closed Wednesday with no virtual learning.
Hearne ISD: Schools will be closed Wednesday.
Caldwell ISD: Caldwell schools will be closed through Thursday, with students and teachers working from home. The golf tournament has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Franklin: Campuses will be closed Wednesday, with students encouraged to use remote learning options.
Anderson-Shiro: Anderson-Shiro schools will use remote learning Wednesday.
Iola: The Iola school district will be closed through Wednesday, with no remote learning.
Texas A&M University: Classes and work for nonessential personnel canceled Wednesday and Thursday.
Blinn College: All campuses will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, with virtual and in-person classes canceled.
Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed until Monday.
City services
Brazos County: County offices will be closed Wednesday.
College Station: City of College Station offices will remain closed on Wednesday. Many city staff members will work remotely and online services are still available via cstx.gov. College Station trash and recycling collection are suspended until road conditions improve.
Bryan: Trash will not be collected for city of Bryan customers on Wednesday. The oil and tire recycling center will also be closed.
Navasota: Trash in Navasota will not be collected on Wednesday. Call 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 with questions.
Businesses
St. Joseph Health: Vaccine appointments for the remainder of the week scheduled at Maturewell and the Bryan hospital will be rescheduled to next week. There will be daily vaccination clinics with the goal of administering second doses to a large number of patients who are due for that dose.
Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Wednesday and appointments will be rescheduled.
H-E-B: Stores in Bryan-College Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Brazos Valley African-American Museum: The museum will be closed until weather conditions improve.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing: Tests scheduled for Bachmann Community Park will be canceled through Thursday. The kiosk at St. Teresa's Catholic Church will still be open for appointments.
Brazos County vaccination hub: The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed this week.