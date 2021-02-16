Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

College Station: City of College Station offices will remain closed on Wednesday. Many city staff members will work remotely and online services are still available via cstx.gov. College Station trash and recycling collection are suspended until road conditions improve.

Bryan: Trash will not be collected for city of Bryan customers on Wednesday. The oil and tire recycling center will also be closed.

Navasota: Trash in Navasota will not be collected on Wednesday. Call 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 with questions.

Businesses

St. Joseph Health: Vaccine appointments for the remainder of the week scheduled at Maturewell and the Bryan hospital will be rescheduled to next week. There will be daily vaccination clinics with the goal of administering second doses to a large number of patients who are due for that dose.

Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Wednesday and appointments will be rescheduled.