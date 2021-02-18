Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of weather.
Schools
Bryan ISD: Schools will be closed through Friday, with no at-home instruction nor extracurricular activities.
College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Friday for both in-person and virtual learners.
Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Friday.
IL Texas: Campus will be closed Friday with no virtual learning.
St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed through Friday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities.
Allen Academy: Virtual learning for all grades will take place through the remainder of the week. In-person classes will resume on Monday.
Navasota ISD: Campuses are closed and remote instruction has been canceled through Friday.
Snook ISD: Snook schools will be closed through Friday with no virtual learning.
Hearne ISD: Schools will be closed through Friday.
Caldwell ISD: Caldwell schools will be closed through Friday, with no at-home learning.
Franklin: Campuses will be closed Friday, with students encouraged to use remote learning options.
Anderson-Shiro: Anderson-Shiro schools will be closed through Friday.
Iola: The Iola school district will be closed through Friday, with no remote learning.
Texas A&M University: Classes canceled Friday. Virtual work resumes for nonessential employees Friday. All classes will be virtual Monday and Tuesday.
Blinn College: All campuses will be closed through Friday, with virtual and in-person classes canceled. All Blinn operations and classes, excluding health science clinicals, will be virtual from Saturday through Feb. 26.
Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed until Monday.
City services
Brazos County: County offices will be closed through Friday.
College Station: City of College Station offices will remain closed on Friday. Many city staff members will work remotely and online services are still available via cstx.gov. College Station trash and recycling collection are suspended until road conditions improve.
Bryan: Trash will not be collected for city of Bryan customers on Friday. The oil and tire recycling center will also be closed.
Navasota: Trash in Navasota will not be collected Friday. Call 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 with questions.
Businesses
St. Joseph Health: Vaccine appointments for the remainder of the week scheduled at Maturewell and the Bryan hospital will be rescheduled to next week. There will be daily vaccination clinics with the goal of administering second doses to a large number of patients who are due for that dose.
Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Friday and appointments will be rescheduled.
H-E-B: Stores in Bryan-College Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
Brazos Valley African-American Museum: The museum will be closed until weather conditions improve.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing: Testing at the kiosk at St. Teresa's Catholic Church will reopen Monday.
Brazos County vaccination hub: The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed this week.