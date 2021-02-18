Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

Bryan: Trash will not be collected for city of Bryan customers on Friday. The oil and tire recycling center will also be closed.

Navasota: Trash in Navasota will not be collected Friday. Call 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 with questions.

Businesses

St. Joseph Health: Vaccine appointments for the remainder of the week scheduled at Maturewell and the Bryan hospital will be rescheduled to next week. There will be daily vaccination clinics with the goal of administering second doses to a large number of patients who are due for that dose.

Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Friday and appointments will be rescheduled.

H-E-B: Stores in Bryan-College Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Brazos Valley African-American Museum: The museum will be closed until weather conditions improve.

COVID-19 testing