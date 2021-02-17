Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of weather.

Schools

Bryan ISD: Schools will be closed through Friday, with no at-home instruction nor extracurricular activities.

College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Thursday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Thursday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Friday.

Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Thursday and Friday.

IL Texas: Campus will be closed Thursday and Friday with no virtual learning.

St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed through Friday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities.

Allen Academy: Virtual learning for all grades will take place through the remainder of the week. In-person classes will resume on Monday.

Navasota ISD: Campuses are closed and remote instruction has been canceled through Friday.