Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of weather.
Schools
Bryan ISD: Schools will be closed through Friday, with no at-home instruction nor extracurricular activities.
College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Thursday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Thursday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Friday.
Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Thursday and Friday.
IL Texas: Campus will be closed Thursday and Friday with no virtual learning.
St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed through Friday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities.
Allen Academy: Virtual learning for all grades will take place through the remainder of the week. In-person classes will resume on Monday.
Navasota ISD: Campuses are closed and remote instruction has been canceled through Friday.
Snook ISD: Snook schools will be closed through Friday with no virtual learning.
Hearne ISD: Schools will be closed through Friday.
Caldwell ISD: Caldwell schools will be closed through Thursday, with no at-home learning. Friday is tentatively set as an in-home learning day.
Franklin: Campuses will be closed Thursday, with students encouraged to use remote learning options.
Anderson-Shiro: Anderson-Shiro schools will be closed through Friday.
Iola: The Iola school district will be closed through Friday, with no remote learning.
Texas A&M University: Classes and work for nonessential personnel canceled Thursday.
Blinn College: All campuses will be closed through Friday, with virtual and in-person classes canceled.
Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed until Monday.
City services
Brazos County: County offices will be closed through Friday.
College Station: City of College Station offices will remain closed on Thursday. Many city staff members will work remotely and online services are still available via cstx.gov. College Station trash and recycling collection are suspended until road conditions improve.
Bryan: Trash will not be collected for city of Bryan customers on Thursday. The oil and tire recycling center will also be closed.
Navasota: Trash in Navasota will not be collected Thursday. Call 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 with questions.
Businesses
St. Joseph Health: Vaccine appointments for the remainder of the week scheduled at Maturewell and the Bryan hospital will be rescheduled to next week. There will be daily vaccination clinics with the goal of administering second doses to a large number of patients who are due for that dose.
Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will be closed Thursday and appointments will be rescheduled.
HealthPoint Clinics: Clinics will be closed Thursday.
H-E-B: Stores in Bryan-College Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.
Brazos Valley African-American Museum: The museum will be closed until weather conditions improve.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing: Tests scheduled for Bachmann Community Park will be canceled through Thursday. Testing at the kiosk at St. Teresa's Catholic Church will reopen Monday.
Brazos County vaccination hub: The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed this week.