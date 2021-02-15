Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of weather.
Schools
Bryan ISD: The Bryan school district will use at-home instruction Tuesday, with no students reporting to campuses. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.
College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Tuesday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Tuesday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Wednesday. The school board’s strategic planning virtual summit has been rescheduled for March 4.
Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Tuesday. Students will have asynchronous learning; there will not be any Zoom-based live classes.
IL Texas: Students at International Leadership of Texas campuses will learn virtually on Tuesday. All campuses in the charter school district will be closed.
St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed Tuesday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities.
Allen Academy: On-campus school will be closed through Wednesday. Virtual learning for all grades will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.
Navasota ISD: Students will participate in remote learning Tuesday through Thursday. Schools are anticipated to reopen on Friday.
Hearne ISD: Tuesday will be online virtual school.
Snook ISD: Campuses will be closed Tuesday and it will be a remote learning day for students and staff.
Caldwell ISD: The junior high boys' basketball games scheduled for Monday move to Saturday. The golf tournament has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Franklin: Campuses will be closed Tuesday, with students encouraged to use remote learning options.
Anderson-Shiro: Anderson-Shiro schools will use remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday.
Iola: The Iola school district will be closed through Wednesday, with no remote learning.
Texas A&M University: All classes will be online Tuesday. All nonessential employees should work remotely if possible.
Blinn College: Classes at all campuses will be held virtually Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boys and Girls Club: The Central location in Bryan will be closed Tuesday.
City services
Brazos County: County offices will be closed Tuesday. There will be no Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting on Tuesday.
College Station: City of College Station offices are tentatively expected to reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday. College Station trash and recycling collection are suspended until road conditions improve.
Navasota: Trash in Navasota will not be collected on Tuesday. Call 936-825-6475 or 936-825-6410 with questions.
Robertson County: The Robertson County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.
BTU: The BTU offices in Bryan will be closed to the public Tuesday.
Businesses
Baylor Scott & White: All BSW clinics in the College Station Region, which includes College Station, Bryan, Navasota and Brenham, will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
HealthPoint Clinics: All HealthPoint clinics will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
H-E-B:
Freebirds: Freebirds locations will be closed Tuesday.
COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing: Tests scheduled for Bachmann Community Park will be canceled Tuesday. The kiosk at St. Teresa's Catholic Church will still be open for appointments.
Brazos County vaccination hub: The Brazos Center vaccine hub will be closed this week.