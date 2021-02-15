Weather-related closures, delays for the Brazos Valley

The following is a list of closures and delays around the Brazos Valley because of weather.

Schools

Bryan ISD: The Bryan school district will use at-home instruction Tuesday, with no students reporting to campuses. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.

College Station ISD: Schools will be closed Tuesday for both in-person and virtual learners. Should the closure extend past Tuesday, all students will transition to at-home learning via Schoology effective Wednesday. The school board’s strategic planning virtual summit has been rescheduled for March 4.

Harmony Science Academy: The Bryan school will be closed Tuesday. Students will have asynchronous learning; there will not be any Zoom-based live classes.

IL Texas: Students at International Leadership of Texas campuses will learn virtually on Tuesday. All campuses in the charter school district will be closed.

St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed Tuesday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities.