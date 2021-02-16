Weather, power outages delay delivery of Wednesday's Eagle

Due to weather conditions around the Brazos Valley and prolonged power outages at The Eagle's Bryan office, delivery of Wednesday's Eagle will be delayed until Thursday or later in some areas.

Officials are warning of another storm with freezing rain that will lead to continued icy road conditions. Law enforcement agencies are continuing to encourage people to stay off the roads.

Subscribers may access the online edition at no additional cost by visiting theeagle.com/eedition.

Subscribers can activate their online account at theeagle.com/activate. To subscribe, visit theeagle.com/subscribe.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers work through the extreme conditions.