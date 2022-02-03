 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather may cause delivery delays for Friday newspapers
Due to weather conditions around the Brazos Valley, delivery of Friday's Eagle may be delayed in some areas.

A winter storm that moved into the area early Thursday brought freezing rain with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The storm prompted area schools to cancel classes.

Subscribers can view a digital replica of the paper at theeagle.com/eedition.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers work through the extreme conditions.

