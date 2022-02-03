Weather may cause delivery delays for Friday newspapers

Due to weather conditions around the Brazos Valley, delivery of Friday's Eagle may be delayed in some areas.
A winter storm that moved into the area early Thursday brought freezing rain with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The storm prompted area schools to cancel classes.
Subscribers can view a digital replica of the paper at theeagle.com/eedition.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers work through the extreme conditions.
