Wayne Dicky wins race for Brazos County sheriff; Earl Gray elected county attorney

Republicans swept multiple Brazos County races in the 2020 general election Tuesday night.
Republican Wayne Dicky defeated Democratic challenger Patrick Logan for Brazos County sheriff, winning 60.62% (48,606 votes) to 34.63% (27,769 votes).
Republican Earl Gray beat Freddie Medina, a Democrat, for Brazos County attorney. Gray won 61.66% (49,434) of the vote, with Medina collecting 38.34% (30,744).
In the race for Brazos County commissioner Precinct 2, Republican Russ Ford defeated Democrat Jane Sherman 67.17% (16,349) to 32.83% (7,992). All vote counts are unofficial, with a relatively small number of absentee votes en route.
A record 85,407 Brazos County voters cast ballots, out of about 122,000 people registered. More than 65,000 people voted early, with another 6,500 casting mail-in or absentee ballots.
“We’ve very excited about this opportunity,” Dicky said Tuesday night at his Brazos Center watch party. “I’m thankful to the voters that turned out in record numbers for this election. Really showed the enthusiasm in the community, and so we’re thankful that the voters got the message and supported our campaign for sheriff.”
Dicky, who is currently the Brazos County jail administrator, will replace longtime Sheriff Chris Kirk. Kirk has served six four-year terms.
“I learned a lot from Sheriff Kirk about how to run an organization and how to be involved in the community. Obviously, I’m going to strive to replicate that,” Dicky said.
Kirk attended Dicky’s watch party and said he was proud of Dicky’s win.
“I’m really excited for Wayne. Since the day I took office, he’s been my jail administrator, and he’s never let me down,” Kirk said. “Tonight’s just really special, knowing that he’s going to carry on the things we’ve built through the years.”
Dicky said county residents can expect a focus on mental health care and support from his tenure as sheriff.
Brazos County Sheriff
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Wayne Dicky
|48,606
|60.62
|Patrick Logan
|27,769
|34.63
“As to mental health, I think that’s critically important,” Dicky said. “It ties into so many other issues in our community, and we’re going to have to be leaders here to address those issues — and to make sure that access to mental health care is more available, and that we reduce the stigma of obtaining that health care.”
Gray, the incoming county attorney, also held a gathering of friends and family at the Brazos Center. He said he plans to focus in particular on working to prosecute family violence cases, and on helping the county navigate the challenges brought on by population growth.
Brazos County Attorney
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Earl Gray
|49,434
|61.66
|Freddie Medina
|30,744
|38.34
“Primarily, I want to keep this county safe,” Gray told The Eagle. “Those are the crimes we’re going to focus on. Prosecuting all crimes is important, but we’ve got to prioritize. We’ve got limited resources just like every other government entity, so we’re going to focus on those dangerous crimes. These assault family violence cases, we’ve got to stop. We can’t have that cycle of violence on these victims because that can escalate to a potential murder. We’re not going to have that and we’re going to make sure we keep our streets safe as well.”
Ford, who likely will be sworn in later this month, will replace current Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla. Konderla was appointed to the seat earlier this year after the May 19 death of longtime Commissioner Sammy Catalena.
Ford expressed gratitude for his family, including his wife, Vickie, and for the support he received from the Catalena family. He added that he has made his cellphone number widely available online and hopes people in Precinct 2 will reach out to him and share their thoughts and ideas.
“I want to be accessible. The reason that I ran is that I want to help people — and I can’t do that if they don’t call me,” Ford told The Eagle on Tuesday night. “I’m really looking forward to this.”
Transportation and supporting the county’s rural residents are among Ford’s top priorities for when he takes office.
“I’m very interested in our roads and bridges and in our transportation challenges,” Ford said. “I also really want to work hard to hold the line and keep taxes very low here. We live in the most magical community in the world — and we do not need to increase our taxes and fees on people who are living here.”
Ford was highly complimentary of Sherman, his Democratic challenger.
“She ran a clean campaign and a good campaign. Jane should be very proud of the work she’s done, and I hope to meet with her soon, because I’m sure she has ideas that I’m going to want to work on also,” Ford said.
Sherman, in her campaign, focused on advocating for mental health care and on increasing awareness of the role of the Commissioners Court. Sherman congratulated Ford for his victory, saying she wants people of all political views to reach out to him, and said late Tuesday that she was overwhelmed by the support she received in a strongly Republican precinct.
Brazos County Commissioners Count, Precinct 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Russ Ford
|16,349
|67.17
|Jane Sherman
|7,992
|32.83
“I think I ran a good race with lots of great support and brought up a lot of good issues that weren’t discussed before. I believe we moved the conversation forward, and I count that as a win,” Sherman said.
A number of Republicans won unopposed seats in Brazos County Tuesday night, including two re-elected commissioners — Precinct 3’s Nancy Berry and Precinct 1’s Steve Aldrich. Kristeen Roe will serve another term as the county’s tax assessor, Jarvis Parsons will return as district attorney, and John Brick — after a contested Republican primary victory in March — will soon begin as judge for the 272nd District Court.
