Wayne Dicky wins race for Brazos County sheriff; Earl Gray elected county attorney

“I learned a lot from Sheriff Kirk about how to run an organization and how to be involved in the community. Obviously, I’m going to strive to replicate that,” Dicky said.

Kirk attended Dicky’s watch party and said he was proud of Dicky’s win.

“I’m really excited for Wayne. Since the day I took office, he’s been my jail administrator, and he’s never let me down,” Kirk said. “Tonight’s just really special, knowing that he’s going to carry on the things we’ve built through the years.”

Dicky said county residents can expect a focus on mental health care and support from his tenure as sheriff.

“As to mental health, I think that’s critically important,” Dicky said. “It ties into so many other issues in our community, and we’re going to have to be leaders here to address those issues — and to make sure that access to mental health care is more available, and that we reduce the stigma of obtaining that health care.”

Gray, the incoming county attorney, also held a gathering of friends and family at the Brazos Center. He said he plans to focus in particular on working to prosecute family violence cases, and on helping the county navigate the challenges brought on by population growth.