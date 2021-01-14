 Skip to main content
Wayfair employees, including those in Bryan, guaranteed $15 per hour minimum wage
Wayfair employees, including those in Bryan, guaranteed $15 per hour minimum wage

Wayfair announced last week that all of its U.S. employees will now make at least $15 per hour, including employees at Wayfair’s Bryan offices.

More than 40% of Wayfair’s hourly employees working in the company’s U.S. supply chain and customer service operations will receive a pay increase.

“Throughout the challenges of the past year, we rolled out numerous initiatives to support our team, including pay premiums, bonuses and a family dinner program. Now, as we enter 2021, we are continuing to build upon our steadfast commitment to our team and their families by increasing minimum pay for all hourly employees,” said Wayfair CEO, co-founder and co-chairman Niraj Shah in a release. “We are fortunate to have an incredible team that puts our customers first each and every day, and it is important to us that they feel supported and fairly compensated for the important work that they do. We are proud to offer market-leading compensation and the opportunity for all employees to build careers in a collaborative and supportive workplace that rewards great work.”

