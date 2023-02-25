top story Watch: Trinity Davis debuts her novel 'Jona' Feb 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch now as Trinity Davis, young author and Aggie, debuts her book 'Jona.' 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular B-CS pastor, students spontaneously travel to Asbury revival Brian Smith gave Jackson Bobbitt and Collin Kinney a 30-minute notice to meet him at Christ Church in College Station on Tuesday evening to dr… Man arrested in cold case murder of Brazos Valley soldier A man was arrested Thursday in Florida on criminal charges related to the murder of Amanda Gonzales, a soldier from Madisonville, on a U.S. Ar… One dead, one injured in two-vehicle accident in College Station One person was killed and another hospitalized in a two-vehicle accident early Thursday in the 3100 block of Harvey Road in College Station be… Troubadour Festival to bring barbecue, music to Aggie Park in May A day of Texas barbecue and country music is coming to Aggie Park in College Station on May 20 as Troubadour Festival on Friday announced its … 5 arrested after Bryan home searched Wednesday Five men were arrested Wednesday after police searched a home in the 1400 block of Paris Street in Bryan and found multiple firearms, stolen p… Recommended for you