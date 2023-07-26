Watch now as TEEX Fire and Emergency Services Division Director Gordon Lohmeyer explains the purpose of TEEX.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan and College Station school districts are preparing parents for the changes made to the state's STAAR test and accountability system.
A Bryan man was arrested July 7 for allegedly robbing a family’s home at gunpoint, according to a statement from the Brazos County Sheriff’s O…
A Bryan minor was arrested Friday night for possession of various illegal drugs and a stolen weapon, according to the Bryan Police Department.
The planned Texas 6 expansion project in Bryan-College Station recently received an added boost of more than $200 million in state funding, an…
Members of the College Station City Council approved the 2022 Brazos Valley Economic Incentive Compliance Report during a July 13 council meeting.