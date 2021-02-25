College Station police: Man who shot at officers surrenders, now in custody

Update: College Station police say the suspect has surrendered and is in custody.

Police are asking people to continue avoiding the immediate area of the crime scene due to the ongoing investigation.

More details will be provided when available. The College Station Police Department is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. to provide more details about today's incident.

The College Station Police Department is asking people in the area of 134 Luther St. to shelter in place after a man fired a gun at a police officer.

Officials posted on Twitter at 10:41 a.m. that the scene around the Southgate Village Apartments had been contained but remained active, and people were encouraged to avoid the area.

College Station Police Department spokesman Tristen Lopez told reporters a call of a civil disturbance came in around 9:45 a.m., and an officer was speaking to two people involved in the parking lot of the apartment complex.