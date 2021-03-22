WATCH NOW: Union Pacific's 4141 locomotive makes its way to final destination at Bush Library

Union Pacific No. 4141 Engine’s long journey to its final home at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is scheduled to wrap up today.
The locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, rolled in to College Station from Spring on Sunday morning. Today it is being placed on a pad at the library and museum, where it will eventually be unveiled for permanent display. For the foreseeable future, the engine will be covered for protection from the elements by the blue tarp that it arrived in, said Max Angerholzer, CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.
The locomotive was pulled behind No. 1943 — The Spirit, which honors U.S. military veterans. Sunday night, No. 4141 was lifted off its rails by two, 500-ton cranes, placed on a 12-axle trailer and driven across the west campus of Texas A&M University to the museum.
The upcoming permanent display will be on two acres in front and to the south of the library and museum. Angerholzer said the exhibit’s exact design is still being determined, but the plan is to build a pavilion around the locomotive. Next to that, there will be a building with a restaurant and a Marine One helicopter that Bush flew in as president.
Angerholzer said the project will be complete in time for a 2024 celebration marking the 100th anniversary of Bush’s birth. On Sunday, Angerholzer did not give reporters a precise timeline for when the helicopter would arrive, but he told The Eagle in a February interview that Marine One is expected to arrive in 2022 at the earliest.
“To be able to have this living piece of history at the museum and library permanently is extraordinary,” Angerholzer said.
An exact price tag for the project has yet to be finalized, but Angerholzer said it will take tens of millions of dollars to “do this right.” He added that there have been “generous donors” who have already put forth money, and that a fundraising goal will likely be announced publicly later this year.
Supor Services LLC is handling the locomotive’s move. Project Manager Carlos DaSilva said some of the company’s most famous projects include moving the original Statue of Liberty torch to a new museum and removing a ditched commercial airliner from the Hudson River in 2009.
The company’s hydraulic trailers are usually transporting equipment for the oil, gas and wind industries, an A&M System press release said.
“We have always specialized in doing things others can’t,” DaSilva said.
DaSilva said there were about 20 crew members from Supor Services working on the job Sunday. While many projects are planned out a year in advance, DaSilva said moving No. 4141 was much quicker, with work from his company starting in January.
In 2005, Union Pacific Railroad surprised Bush by painting one of its locomotives to resemble Air Force One and naming it No. 4141 to honor the 41st president, the A&M press release said. It was brought to College Station in connection with a train exhibit at the museum.
No. 4141 Engine returned to College Station in December 2018, leading the Bush funeral train from Houston to where the former president was buried alongside former First Lady Barbara Bush near the presidential library and museum.
Locomotive Engineer June Nobles and Conductor Randy Kuhaneck brought in No. 4141 on Sunday; the two were also involved in running the 4141 engine the weekend of Bush’s funeral, according to U.P. Director of Public Affairs Richard Zientek. He said the two are veterans, which is part of why U.P. chose to use the U.P. No. 1943 — The Spirit, which honors U.S. military veterans, to pull No. 4141 in to College Station this weekend.
“We’re all very aware of President Bush’s fondness of trains, his love of trains,” Zientek said. “This is a way of honoring his legacy.”
In 2019, Union Pacific announced it would donate the locomotive to the museum; officials at the time said that the locomotive and the structure to house it would be opening in 2020. Angerholzer said the delay is due in part to the pandemic but also just the result of many moving parts being sorted out as the project comes together.
After that 2019 announcement, the locomotive was stored and prepared for Sunday’s donation at Jenks Locomotive Shop in North Little Rock, Arkansas, according to Kristen South, Union Pacific’s senior director of corporate communications and media relations.
Last month, the Texas A&M System Board of Regents approved a $1-per-year lease, essentially donating two acres to expand the grounds of the museum for exhibit areas for the locomotive and eventually the Marine One helicopter.
The exhibits are to be part of a multi-million dollar expansion being planned by the George & Barbara Bush Presidential Foundation, according to the A&M release.
Displaying the locomotive will be a great way for library and museum visitors to “get a much fuller picture” of what the presidential experience is like, Bush School of Government and Public Service Dean Mark Welsh said.
Throughout his adult life, Bush often recalled fondly riding and sleeping on trains as a boy. Bush also used trains for “whistle stop” campaign events during his presidential runs in 1988 and 1992.
Warren Finch, director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, told reporters Sunday morning of Bush’s love for trains. He said that Bush took a couple of his grandchildren on a trip to California on an overnight train because he thought everyone should spend the night on a train. Bush “kind of had a love affair” with the railroad, Finch said.
“There’s a lot of history of railroading here,” Finch said as he remarked on the effect railroads have had on the Bryan and College Station communities. “The locomotive will add to that history.”