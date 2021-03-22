WATCH NOW: Union Pacific's 4141 locomotive makes its way to final destination at Bush Library

Union Pacific No. 4141 Engine’s long journey to its final home at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is scheduled to wrap up today.

The locomotive, which is painted to match Air Force One, rolled in to College Station from Spring on Sunday morning. Today it is being placed on a pad at the library and museum, where it will eventually be unveiled for permanent display. For the foreseeable future, the engine will be covered for protection from the elements by the blue tarp that it arrived in, said Max Angerholzer, CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation.

The locomotive was pulled behind No. 1943 — The Spirit, which honors U.S. military veterans. Sunday night, No. 4141 was lifted off its rails by two, 500-ton cranes, placed on a 12-axle trailer and driven across the west campus of Texas A&M University to the museum.

The upcoming permanent display will be on two acres in front and to the south of the library and museum. Angerholzer said the exhibit’s exact design is still being determined, but the plan is to build a pavilion around the locomotive. Next to that, there will be a building with a restaurant and a Marine One helicopter that Bush flew in as president.