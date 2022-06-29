 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

WATCH NOW: The Bryan Fire Department fights a 5-acre grass fire on Old Reliance Road

BRYAN FIRE CONTAINED

The Bryan Fire Department responded to a large grass fire on Old Reliance Road near Austins Colony Parkway, close to Rudder High School, on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Ethan Ballard said the cause was not known, but it is possible the fire began after someone threw a cigarette out of a car window. The approximately 5-acre fire, which is one of multiple Brazos County agencies have responded to in the last week, was contained as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to reports.

Drought conditions, low chances for rain and high temperatures led to the Brazos County Commissioners Court enacting a burn ban Tuesday that will be in effect until further notice. The burn ban does not apply to fireworks for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

