Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said at a Friday press conference that he and local health officials will continue to monitor the county’s COVID-19 situation before making a decision on whether in-person classes at schools will proceed as planned or be delayed.
Sullivan said any decision to regarding schools would preferably be made before the scheduled start of the school year. The College Station school district is set to begin the school year on Aug. 13 and Bryan ISD is slated to begin on Aug. 17.
Currently, Brazos County has 3,635 total cases of COVID-19, 734 of which are considered active. The number of active cases is down from 982 on July 17, 1,181 on July 10 and 1,168 on July 3. Sixty-four new cases were announced Friday.
Sullivan noted that to this point, the state has given local jurisdictions authority on school opening and delay decisions.
“To date, there has not been any guidance on how to make this decision or thresholds to make this decision,” Sullivan said.
“If this remains my decision, it won’t be a rash one. It’ll be evidence-based,” Sullivan said. “What we don’t want to do is start school and then have to stop it because numbers are out of control. That’s obviously what everybody’s trying to avoid.”
Additionally, Sullivan said that hospitals are not at capacity at the present time; according to the health district, bed occupancy is at 73% and ICU bed occupancy is at 69% currently. There were 17 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is one fewer than Thursday’s total.
Several counties in Texas, including Dallas, Harris and McLennan, have ordered schools to delay in-person classes until after Labor Day.
Both Bryan and College Station’s school boards met this week to discuss the reopening of schools.
College Station school district officials met Tuesday and Superintendent Mike Martindale said the district plans to reopen for in-person instruction with an at-home virtual learning option. Martindale said all students and employees will be required to wear masks, no matter the grade level. Plastic dividers have been placed in high-traffic areas of the district, such as front desk and receptionist areas.
“What we’re looking for are thresholds that we collectively create to help us determine at what point would school closure be necessary,” Martindale said. “That is why we are requiring masks throughout — we are trying to put things in to mitigate the spread and help us manage this as we safely plan to reopen.”
Bryan school district officials met Monday and Ronnie O’Neal, the district’s director of risk management, said campus plans will be determined based on how many students choose in-person instruction over online courses. Masks will be required of all district employees and students in grades 3-12.
In Bryan schools, students younger than third grade will be encouraged to wear a mask and taught how to do so properly. Teachers in every classroom will have access to plastic sneeze guard dividers and clear plastic face shields. Dividers also will be available to use on student desks in elementary classrooms. Hand sanitizing stations will be available in classrooms and throughout the school, and students will have additional hand-washing times during the day.
“All districts are able to shut school down only if it is authorized by the local health authority,” Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of the Bryan school district, said at Friday’s news conference. “That was a new guideline that came about just last week, so we do very much depend upon these conversations with Dr. Sullivan and others because we know should we start and then have to stop again, that will be at their discretion.”
Whitbeck said Bryan may move its in-person start date back, but no decisions have been made at this time.
“We do know that we must provide virtual and face-to-face instruction,” Whitbeck said. “Our number one focus right now is our teachers — because in order to take care of the kids, you have to have teachers there, they have to feel safe, and they have to feel that the protocols are in place for them as well.”
Both school districts are receiving face masks, gloves, thermometers and gallons of hand sanitizer from the state to use during the school year.
In both districts, employees and students will be asked to self-screen for possible COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms of the coronavirus will be asked to go home and the areas they frequently use will be closed and cleaned immediately.
Baylor University announced Thursday it is mailing all students, faculty and staff members at-home test kits for COVID-19, and they must test negative before returning to campus for the fall semester. Because of limitations, Sullivan said he would not make a recommendation to test all returning college students locally, adding he does not think it is practical. Sullivan noted that would be around 80,000 people when all students from A&M and Blinn are in town.
To date, Brazos County health care providers have administered 26,904 total tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We have to be realistic with any recommendation that we make,” Sullivan said. “That would be a whole lot of tests.”
Sullivan said he and other local health officials will be monitoring how the return of students to Bryan-College Station impacts the community’s number of cases and local hospitals. He noted Brazos County’s surge of cases in June was related to 18-to-25 year olds before masks were widely being worn and bars closed again.
“We have to remember that when we have 80,000 18 to 25 year olds in this community, we can just only expect that our numbers are going to increase,” Sullivan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.