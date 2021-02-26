WATCH NOW: Man accused of shooting at officers arrested after standoff in College Station

No one was injured during the incident, and no shots were fired by officers, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.

At about 9:45 a.m., an officer responded to the civil disturbance call at the apartment complex, located at 134 Luther St. The caller said a man “was acting erratically, threatening them, and that the male was armed with a handgun,” according to Couch.

Police first made contact with Bridges after conducting a traffic stop in the apartment parking lot. Bridges allegedly exited the vehicle and ran. While fleeing, Bridges is accused of firing at the officers, according to Couch.

Police said Bridges broke into an apartment, of which he had no connection to the tenants, and barricaded himself inside. Later, he broke out a second-story window and fired five more rounds at police, Couch said. The resident of the apartment and their children were not home during the standoff, according to police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A police perimeter was established that blocked traffic from Wellborn Road between Luther Street and Holleman Drive.

About 30 minutes after the initial gunshots, police evacuated residents of the almost 13-acre, 21-building complex to the parking lot of the adjacent Berkley House apartments or the Lincoln Center.