WATCH NOW: Man accused of shooting at officers arrested after standoff in College Station

After more than four hours of standing in chilly, rainy weather Thursday, evacuated residents of the Southgate Village apartment complex in College Station cheered as police loaded a shirtless Jonathan Devon Bridges into the back of a squad car.
According to police, Bridges, 30, barricaded himself in an apartment and engaged officers in a standoff. The incident began Thursday morning after Bridges shot at an officer responding to a civil disturbance, authorities said. He surrendered peacefully at about 2:30 p.m.
Bridges was booked Thursday on four counts: aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; unlawful possession of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; parole violation; and evading detention, police said.
He was initially arrested on an outstanding warrant for a parole violation but also had a “substantial, extensive criminal history, including assaultive offenses,” according to College Station spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez.
Texas Department of Public Safety records list a man matching Bridges’ name and date of birth as having an arrest record of two charges of burglary of a habitation out of Travis County and one count of aggravated robbery in Killeen, spanning from 2012 to 2016. He began serving time in prison in October 2017 and was released on parole on Nov. 5, 2020.
No one was injured during the incident, and no shots were fired by officers, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.
At about 9:45 a.m., an officer responded to the civil disturbance call at the apartment complex, located at 134 Luther St. The caller said a man “was acting erratically, threatening them, and that the male was armed with a handgun,” according to Couch.
Police first made contact with Bridges after conducting a traffic stop in the apartment parking lot. Bridges allegedly exited the vehicle and ran. While fleeing, Bridges is accused of firing at the officers, according to Couch.
Police said Bridges broke into an apartment, of which he had no connection to the tenants, and barricaded himself inside. Later, he broke out a second-story window and fired five more rounds at police, Couch said. The resident of the apartment and their children were not home during the standoff, according to police.
A police perimeter was established that blocked traffic from Wellborn Road between Luther Street and Holleman Drive.
About 30 minutes after the initial gunshots, police evacuated residents of the almost 13-acre, 21-building complex to the parking lot of the adjacent Berkley House apartments or the Lincoln Center.
Several residents said they heard three to four gunshots at approximately 10 a.m. and soon saw multiple police officers with long guns walking through the complex, telling residents to evacuate or shelter in place.
“We just started seeing all of these troopers,” Southgate Village resident Sierra McMurray said. “Troopers with big [guns].”
According to College Station police, officers from Bryan police, Texas A&M police, the Department of Public Safety, Brazos County Sheriff’s Department and the Houston bureau of the FBI assisted with Thursday’s operation. College Station Utilities also provided unspecified aid.
“We had them involved,” Couch said. “We needed their support, as far as from a technical standpoint.”
Police maintained a patient course of action throughout the operation, establishing intermittent negotiations with Bridges, Couch said. During the standoff, Bridges allegedly broke down a wall inside the apartment and accessed another unit, which was evacuated and cleared by police, Couch said. At times during negotiations, Bridges fired more rounds at police, Couch said.
At 1:25 p.m., approximately 10 officers in heavy body armor arrived at the Lincoln Center parking lot and entered the apartment complex through a fence, carrying long guns and a battering ram. However, police say Bridges surrendered to police peacefully. He was escorted in handcuffs to the southeast corner of the complex, adjacent to the Lincoln Center, where he was placed in a squad car. A crowd of about 20 residents inside the complex fence cheered and filmed the car leaving the scene.
Members of the College Station Police Department organization Volunteer Emergency Support Team were present at the Lincoln Center to provide displaced residents with extra clothing, pizza and water while they waited for a resolution to the standoff.
“Being displaced from your apartment they way that they were is uncomfortable and difficult, and I appreciate them for cooperating with us and understanding the nature this incident,” Couch said.