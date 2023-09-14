Watch now as this F.M. 2818 "superstreet" simulation shows renderings of proposed improvements of traffic from Wellborn Road to University Drive.
top story editor's pick
Watch: F.M. 2818 "superstreet" simulation shows renderings of proposed improvements
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drought-stricken Texas counties in Texas will see some much-needed rainfall through Saturday. 1-3 inches of rain possible.
A law passed during Texas’ 88th legislative session this past spring will require Brazos County, along with 89 other counties, to increase its…
Snow’s BBQ tops magazine’s ranking
Penny Zent has spent the past 44 years helping organize the Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade.
Before Mike Garratt was owner of Layne’s Chicken Fingers for about a quarter-century, he was a restaurant regular. And after a career helping …