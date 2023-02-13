Watch now as a traffic model shows a comparison of two different alternatives for the SH 6 (Earl Rudder Freeway) underpass at FM 60 (University Drive), as a Diverging Diamond Intersection.
Watch: Comparison of DDI vs Traditional Interchange
