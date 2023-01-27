Watch: College Station police provide details on death at Wolf Pen Creek Park

College Station police said a dead body was found in a creek at Wolf Pen Creek Park on Friday morning.

Police said they received a 911 call at around 10 a.m. Friday of a reported deceased person found in the park's creek near the 1900 block of Dartmouth Street.

No information about the deceased person's identity was available yet, police said. The incident is currently categorized as a suspicious death, police said.

The College Station Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division was on scene collecting information, police said.

This is an active investigation, but police said there appears to be no further threat to the public. More information will be added when available.