top story Watch: Bryan City Council discusses downtown quiet zone Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch now as Bryan City Council members discuss a downtown quiet zone. Courtesy of the city of Bryan. 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Union Oak food hall coming to College Station A food hall is coming to College Station. Giddings man sentenced to 20 years in prison for dating violence Terrance Moore, a 39-year-old man from Giddings, was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a Brazos County judge last Wednesday after he was conv… Bryan man sentenced to 45 years in prison for assaulting police officer A Bryan man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on March 30 for assaulting a police officer in March 2019, according to the Brazos County Dist… 1 dead in single-vehicle crash in College Station on Wednesday One person died in a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station on Wednesday, police said. National security trumps Trump talk in FBI Director Wray's visit to Texas A&M Many Texas A&M University students heard from Christopher Wray on Wednesday night as the FBI director gave insight to the challenges his o… Recommended for you