Watch now as Snook veteran Clarence Junek receives a Purple Heart nearly 80 years after his World War II service.
top story editor's pick
Watch: 99-year-old Snook veteran tells story of capture, escape and injury
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lasagna, beef cannelloni and breadsticks are being served once again at Frittella Italian Cafe in Bryan after a year-plus hiatus.
A College Station man was arrested Wednesday night and charged with two counts of murder.
During Fred Dupriest’s time living in College Station’s historic Southside neighborhood, he has collected numerous photos of vehicles clumped …
Liana Vincent hasn’t lived in the Southside neighborhood long, moving to her Pershing Avenue home in 2020. She immediately fell in love with t…
Beginning Jan. 1, 2025, Brazos County residents will no longer be required to have their vehicles inspected in person and local mechanic shops…