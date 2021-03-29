Washington County's COVID-19 vaccine hub has spots available for Tuesday shots

Officials with Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination hub announced Monday that 2,000 spots remained available for Tuesday appointments.
Vaccination appointments are available for anyone 18 and older in need of a first-dose vaccine.
To register for an appointment, visit wacounty.saferestart.net.
The vaccination hub is at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.
