Washington County's COVID-19 vaccine hub has spots available for Tuesday shots
Officials with Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination hub announced Monday that 2,000 spots remained available for Tuesday appointments.

Vaccination appointments are available for anyone 18 and older in need of a first-dose vaccine.

To register for an appointment, visit wacounty.saferestart.net.

The vaccination hub is at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.

