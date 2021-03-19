Washington County COVID-19 vaccine hub to distribute 4,000 shots on Tuesday

Washington County's COVID-19 vaccination hub has appointments available for anyone 50 and older interested in getting the vaccine.
Officials said Friday that about 4,000 first-dose vaccines would be given Tuesday.
To register for an appointment, visit wacounty.saferestart.net.
The vaccination hub is at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.
