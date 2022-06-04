‘Was he under our nose the entire time?’ Centerville residents discuss manhunt of Gonzalo Lopez

CENTERVILLE — The three-week manhunt of escaped prisoner Gonzalo Lopez took center stage in Centerville as law enforcement from multiple agencies remained in the 905-person Leon County seat.

The ongoing search ended Thursday night with Lopez, a convicted murderer, killed south of San Antonio. It was not before the murder of a grandfather and four of his grandchildren from the Houston area at the family’s ranch on Texas 7, about a mile west of Interstate 45 in Centerville on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said Lopez is the suspect.

Richard Beham, who lives a few miles north of Centerville, said that while he’s glad the manhunt is over, it ended with devastation and unanswered questions.

“I think there’s going to be a sense of relief, but I think they’re going to actually ask why and was he here the whole time because I think that’s what a lot of people are asking,” Beham said. “Was he actually under our nose this entire time?”

Preliminary law enforcement findings indicate Lopez was the person who killed the five people at the ranch, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. On Friday afternoon, Crime Stoppers Houston identified the five people as Mark Collins, 66, who was the grandfather; brothers 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins and 11-year-old Hudson Collins; and their cousin, 11-year-old Bryson Collins. The four boys were all students in Tomball. Waylon Collins had just graduated and was planning to attend Texas A&M this fall, according to the website for his pressure washing business, established to help him raise money for college.

“We are devastated by the loss of our dear family members at the family ranch in Centerville,” the Collins family said in a statement shared at a Friday news conference. “These precious people we loved and were loved by so many will never be forgotten. The impact on their family and friends cannot be overstated.”

Leon County Sheriff’s Officials said that a welfare check was conducted around 6 p.m. Thursday and that five dead bodies were found once they entered the home. Sheriff’s officials said investigators believe Lopez entered the home sometime on Thursday and gained access to multiple guns on the property before he killed the five members of the Collins family.

Law enforcement vehicles were parked outside of the Collins’ residence Friday afternoon. Yellow caution tape hung from the ranch’s gate. A makeshift memorial of balloons and flowers laid against a fence. Behind the rod-iron fence was a house framed by a wooded tree line and a large pond.

“I don’t know how many acres he has, but you can tell why his grandchildren would want to come out and fish and get out on the lake,” Beham said.

Investigators said after the murders, Lopez took Collins’ truck and left. He was spotted by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office in Jourdanton, about 40 miles south of San Antonio. Gunfire was exchanged between Lopez and law enforcement and he was killed at around 10:30 p.m.

“Once I found out about this and that the truck was missing, I was like he’s headed to San Antonio. He’s heading for the border,” Beham said. “And sure enough, that’s where he was.”

According to authorities, Lopez initially escaped from a prison bus May 12 near Centerville while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville. Lopez freed himself from hand and leg restraints in a caged area. He attacked the driver of the bus and then drove it for a short distance before crashing it and fleeing into the woods. He wasn’t caught until Thursday night.

Doris Panzar lives on Texas 7 about 7 miles west of Centerville and works at Woody’s Smokehouse, a well-known gas station on I-45. She recalled being stopped by law enforcement officials who had shut down the highway while she came home from Bryan after a grocery run on the day Lopez escaped.

“It took almost 45 minutes until somebody said, ‘OK, you can go,’” Panzar said. “And then there was one constable who was standing at the street and I told him, ‘I’m a little bit scared.’ He came with me to my house, he looked at the house, in every room, he went in the shed, so he was very nice. He said, ‘No, ma’am. Nobody’s here. You can go to bed quietly,’ but it was every time I went home, ‘OK, where is he? Is he still here?’”

Texas 7 was closed for over a week during the initial search for Lopez that centered in Leon County. Law enforcement officials reopened the highway May 20 when they expanded the search for Lopez beyond Leon County. Panzar said every time she went home during the highway closure, her car was searched by law enforcement. She was asked to show her driver’s license so they could verify she lived in the blocked-off zone.

“It was always a worry to see the DPS people that are sitting on both sides of the street and were looking in the woods,” Panzar said. “If you’re driving up the street, you can see the [tall] grass. Everything is high, so I was always wondering what are they seeing?”

Law enforcement officials often came and ate at Woody’s, which has its own barbecue restaurant inside, before they went back out for work, Panzar said. She added that she occasionally asked some officers about the search, but said nobody in town seemed to know many details.

“It’s really, ‘Where was he the whole time?’” said Panzar, who said she has lived in Centerville since 2016 and is originally from Germany. “They went with dogs, they went on horseback, and they didn’t see him. They never found him.”

Lopez was convicted of murder in 2006 and was serving a life sentence. Authorities said he was a former member of the Mexican mafia. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice offered a reward for information leading to Lopez’s capture, which was raised to as high as $50,000.

TDCJ officials said Thursday night they believed Lopez stayed in the woods during the search and broke into residences to get food and water. TDCJ officials added that the Collins’ ranch home had been cleared multiple times during the search for Lopez and that he had been in the residence recently.

The towns of Buffalo, Centerville and Jewett form an area called “The Triangle” in Leon County, which is mainly comprised of large ranches and farms in the rural central Texas county, Beham said. He said he talked with a friend on Friday and the two wondered why law enforcement officials did not utilize intelligence of locals who knew the lay of the land.

“This area is so unique because there’s thousands and thousands of acres and there’s ranches that are just intertwined in this,” Beham said. “When this first started happening, I told these people, ‘Do you realize that there are shanties, there are abandoned houses, there are deer stands that won’t be touched until October, that there’s food, water, shelter, weapons that won’t be seen until October? He doesn’t have to leave anywhere.’ They said, ‘Yeah, we’re realizing that now.’”

This remains an ongoing investigation and assistance from the Texas Rangers was requested, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information has been made available.

“It’s kind of a close-knit community,” Beham said. “Everybody knows what everyone’s doing and it’s kind of shocking that this has happened. And everyone has an opinion on what they should’ve done.”

