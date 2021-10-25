Warrant amnesty in College Station through Nov. 5

The College Station Municipal Court is offering a chance for people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants to clear up their cases without being arrested or incurring warrant fees.

The warrant amnesty period will run through Nov. 5.

From Nov. 6 through Nov. 14, local law enforcement officials will be focusing on arresting those with Class C warrants. Anyone with such a warrant who doesn’t take advantage of the amnesty period could be arrested in the roundup.

People who are uncertain of whether they have outstanding warrants should contact the court where they think their case may be, or visit cstx.gov/warrants.

The College Station Municipal Court can be contacted at 764-3683.