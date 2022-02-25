 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant amnesty in College Station through next week
0 Comments

Warrant amnesty in College Station through next week

  • 0
Horizontal Eagle

The College Station Municipal Court is offering a chance for people with outstanding misdemeanor warrants to clear up their cases without being arrested or incurring warrant fees.

The warrant amnesty period will run through Friday.

From March 5 through March 13, local law enforcement officials will be focusing on arresting those with Class C warrants. Anyone with such a warrant who doesn’t take advantage of the amnesty period could be arrested in the roundup.

People who are uncertain of whether they have outstanding warrants should contact the court where they think their case may be, or visit cstx.gov/warrants.

The College Station Municipal Court can be contacted at 764-3683.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

J&J, distributors finalize $26B opioid settlement

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert