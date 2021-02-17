Warming in Brazos Valley begins this weekend

The winter storm warning in place for the Brazos Valley is set to expire at 6 a.m. Thursday, and will be replaced by a winter weather advisory due to the residual effects of the ice, sleet and snow accumulation.
There is a chance for some freezing rain, sleet and snow showers through Thursday, Dan Reilly with the Houston/Galveston National Weather Service office stated in a weather briefing. A hard freeze watch is also expected for Thursday night into Friday morning when low temperatures are expected to drop into the teens.
“Very cold week, some nights extremely cold. … Then, finally, some warming for Saturday and Sunday,” he said in the briefing.
The weekend will be the first time since Feb. 14 that the area could see above-freezing temperatures for the duration of the day and night.
“Saturday morning looks to be our last very cold morning where we have now lower 20s in the northwest,” he said.
The forecast shows the high temperature Saturday at about 46 degrees. Then, the low temperatures beginning Saturday night into Sunday are expected to remain above the freezing mark. High temperatures beginning Sunday are forecast to be in the 50s and 60s.
Residents throughout the area are still facing power outages – due to the weather and rolling outages – as well as water issues as a result of the extended cold weather.
Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus officially opened Tuesday afternoon as a warming center for those in need of relief from the cold conditions; however no pets are allowed in the arena.
Anyone looking to use the warming center should bring their own blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as face-coverings. Minimal amenities are available, but the facility will be warmed to 70 degrees and the American Red Cross will have a limited number of blankets available. The center is expected to remain open until noon Thursday.
Though not officially a warming center, Twin City Mission in Bryan also has availability if needed.
“There are so many people affected by this, not so much the snow and the ice, but the power outages and the freezing pipes so they lose water,” Ron Crozier, director of community relations and development for Twin City Mission, said. “… It hurts all of us to just think about our community members that are really forced to under these extreme weather conditions have to deal with the loss of power and the loss of water. These are extreme situations that our community is not used to.”
Crozier said few people have used the shelter as a direct result of the weather; however a couple stopped by the shelter for a to-go lunch from its community café Wednesday.
With generators at the ready, he said, Twin City Mission has not had to scramble to meet anyone’s needs. The organization’s resale stores have been closed this week to limit the amount of unnecessary travel by staff and community members.
Even after the snow and ice melts, Crozier said, the shelter will remain available as an emergency option for people in need.
“The role that we play in the community is a service and if we are trying to be local people helping local people we have to be available,” he said.
He has been inBryan-College Station since 1982 and has seen the community during and after tornadoes, hurricanes and other disasters that impacted people’s lives directly.
As a community, he said, the people have learned from what works, what does not work and applying it to the next situation. Crozier said he believes the experience of this winter storm will better prepare the community.
“There are positives that you can take out of this that sometimes get overlooked,” he said, emphasizing he is not minimizing any of the “dire” situations many community members have found themselves in this week.
As many people begin assessing damage to their property in the next week, he encouraged anyone in need of resources after the storm to contact the United Way’s 2-1-1 Texas number and the American Red Cross.
The Salvation Army is scheduled to open Monday morning at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan.
COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing and face coverings are required at both Reed Arena and Twin City Mission.