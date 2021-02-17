Warming in Brazos Valley begins this weekend

Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus officially opened Tuesday afternoon as a warming center for those in need of relief from the cold conditions; however no pets are allowed in the arena.

Anyone looking to use the warming center should bring their own blankets, food and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as face-coverings. Minimal amenities are available, but the facility will be warmed to 70 degrees and the American Red Cross will have a limited number of blankets available. The center is expected to remain open until noon Thursday.

Though not officially a warming center, Twin City Mission in Bryan also has availability if needed.

“There are so many people affected by this, not so much the snow and the ice, but the power outages and the freezing pipes so they lose water,” Ron Crozier, director of community relations and development for Twin City Mission, said. “… It hurts all of us to just think about our community members that are really forced to under these extreme weather conditions have to deal with the loss of power and the loss of water. These are extreme situations that our community is not used to.”

Crozier said few people have used the shelter as a direct result of the weather; however a couple stopped by the shelter for a to-go lunch from its community café Wednesday.