Wanda Watson wins Precinct 4 commissioner race, Duane Peters reelected as county judge

Democrat Wanda Watson will be Brazos County’s next Precinct 4 Commissioner after she defeated Republican Timothy Delasandro, 4,303 votes (54.8%) to 3,549 votes (45.2%).

Watson retired after serving as director for the College of Medicine at Texas A&M University. She has been active in several local boards and volunteer/non-profit organizations, including United Way of the Brazos Valley and the Bryan Independent School District Parent-Teacher Organization. Watson has also served in leadership roles with groups including the NAACP, the TAMU African Professional Organization, the Leadership (Texas) Women’s Board and Leadership Brazos.

"First of all, I realize that I’ve got to build a collaborative base with the current commissioners and the new incoming," Watson said. "One of the things I’ve said to people is given what’s happened, what’s transpired over the past few months of the commissioner’s court, for me personally, compromise and collaboration are not bad words, and certainly I want to be able to work with all of the commissioners for the betterment of the county. But my focus will always be as a voice and an advocate for the issues that come before the court that will have a direct impact on the residents of Precinct 4."

This will be the first time in 28 years Brazos County’s Precinct 4 Commissioner will not have the last name Cauley. Current Precinct 4 commissioner Irma Cauley is retiring after she became the precinct's commissioner in June 2009 following the death of her husband, Carey Cauley, who had served the precinct in the same role. She was elected to the seat in 2010. Carey Cauley was first elected as Precinct 4 commissioner in 1994.

Judge reelected

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters retained his post after defeating Clyde Garland, 38,448 votes (71.4%) to 15,428 votes (28.6%). Peters has served as county judge for 11 years. Looking ahead to his next term, Peters said transportation is a key issue and will be critical for the next 20 years. Moving forward with a medical examiner’s office is another pressing issue, he said.

“We have a collaboration going and I think we’re going to get that worked out with Texas A&M and then have that medical examiner’s office here,” Peters said. “I think that can become a regional office and have other counties that have desks that need those autopsies and have them done here.”

“Public defender’s office is another important tool that we’re fixing to open up. We got a grant for that — $1.8 million dollars – for a two-year grant, fully funded. At the end of that, I think we’ll be able to get some grant money for the next two to three years to extend that out. Of course, the county’s going to have to begin to fund it, but indigent defense is a requirement by the state for counties. We have to fund it anyways, so this is just one way to get indigent defense taken care of and it’s important.

Both Watson and Peters will be sworn into their positions on Jan. 1.

Other county races

Gabriel Garcia was reelected as Brazos County District Clerk. He received 37,229 votes (65.9%) to Searcy Toliver’s 19,260 votes (34.1%).

Terrence Nunn was reelected as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2. He received 12,973 votes (76.8%) to Bailey Cole’s 3,916 votes (23.19%).

Darrell Booker was elected as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4. He received 4,237 votes (53.9%) to Justin Lopez’s 3,623 votes (46.1%).