Walmart store on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan closed until Wednesday for cleaning

The Walmart store on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan has closed until Wednesday to allow cleaning crews to sanitize the store, company officials announced Monday.

The store closed at 2 p.m. Monday "as part of a company-initiated program to allow third party cleaning crews time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building," the company said a statement distributed to journalists from the Walmart corporate affairs team.

The store will reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The statement did not include details about what led to the decision to close the store.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves," the statement said.