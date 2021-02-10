Walmart, Sam's Club stores in Bryan-College Station and Navasota to offer COVID-19 vaccines

The Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Bryan-College Station and Navasota will start offering COVID-19 vaccines on Friday.

The stores are among more than 130 of the company's Texas vaccination locations for eligible patients through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The participating Walmart stores in Bryan are at 2200 Briarcrest Drive and 643 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The College Station Walmart store is at 1815 Brothers Blvd. Sam's Club is at 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station.

The Navasota Walmart store is at 1712 E. Washington Ave.

More information on availability and appointments for the vaccine can be found at www.walmart.com/covidvaccine or www.samsclub.com/covid. Appointments are being made only for people in phase 1A, such as medical workers and nursing home patients, and phase 1B, including people 65 and older and people with chronic medical conditions.

Walmart officials said they selected vaccination sites in consultation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, taking into account population density, demographics, infection rates and availability of health care services.