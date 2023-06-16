As they walked the 2.5 miles in almost 100-degree weather, attendees of the Juneteenth Freedom Walk remembered the suffering of those who came before them.

“Back in the day, when our ancestors were working hard in the fields, they were in that field all day,” said Nira Brooks, who led children ages 12 and up on the walk. “We were just proving to the kids we could walk 2.5 miles and be OK because our ancestors did it.”

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum hosted its annual Juneteenth celebration Friday. The event was free and open to the public and honored the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers delivered the news of freedom to those enslaved in Galveston, the last place to hear news of the ending of the Civil War.

Attendees of the event were mostly children between the ages of 6-15 from the Lincoln Recreation Center who were present to honor and learn more about the story of Juneteenth.

“They need to learn about their history,” said Angela Rucker, who attended the event with her niece. “They need to learn about what really went on with Juneteenth because there’s been so many different versions of Juneteenth and they need to learn the correct one. They need to know where they came from and what their ancestors have been through.”

The walk concluded at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center where participants could attend a Juneteenth storytelling by professional storyteller Toni Simmons. She sang songs and told stories to the audience filled with young children.

Simmons shared the importance of the perseverance enslaved individuals showed for almost 200 years before they were given their independence.

“Juneteenth is the celebration of freedom,” Simmons said. “They kept going, they didn’t give up. Times were hard, but they kept on trying, pursuing that dream of freedom.”

Simmons incorporated rhythms, songs and audience participation as she told the story of Texas slaves who escaped to Mexico by travelling on foot, by horseback or floating across the Rio Grande River on bales of cotton.

“Mexico had abolished slavery in 1829 when Texas was still a part of that country,” she said. “But after the revolution, as the Republic was formed, slavery became legal again in Texas. That’s why [a plan of] going to Mexico was designed.”

The most important lesson Jackie Gradington said she hopes the children will take away from the event is to pursue their dreams, even when things are hard.

“[I hope they learn] to never give up,” she said. “When you decided to do something, keep pushing, keep pushing. Even though people say you can’t do it, just never give up.”

Local Juneteenth celebrations will continue as the Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society hosts a parade from 10-11 a.m. Saturday followed by a Juneteenth Celebration at Sadie Thomas Memorial Park from 12-3 p.m. and the Juneteenth Blues Fest from 6-10 p.m in Downtown Bryan. The Brazos Valley African American Museum will be open from noon-5 p.m. Monday with free admission the rest of the month.