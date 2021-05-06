Walk for Water event to return Saturday at Merrill Green Stadium

She said most issues were due to dehydration and waterborne diseases.

“A lot of the suggestions we gave them was to drink more water, to wash their clothes more, to clean their babies, and then we got to learn that they don’t have the access to water to drink it when they wanted, and when they do find water, it’s usually in a creek somewhere and it’s highly contaminated,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said that attendees will be encouraged to carry a bucket or gallon jugs of water a mile around the Merrill Green Stadium track to simulate what some people have to do to get water — and that water is sometimes still not safe to drink.

“We don’t think about how deadly water can be for places where they’re dying of thirst, so they drink whatever they can find, and it can be deadly,” Soto said.

Vitha said it can be difficult for people in Bryan and College Station to imagine putting so much energy and time into walking miles for water when it is so accessible locally.

“Your lifestyle’s pretty much stagnant if all you’re doing is walking every day, multiple times a day, for water,” she said.

In the past, there have been educational booths about water conservation and what it takes to make water clean and safe to drink and use.