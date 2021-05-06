Walk for Water event to return Saturday at Merrill Green Stadium

The annual Walk for Water event is returning to Merrill Green Stadium on Saturday after missing last year due to COVID-19.
Organized by a Bryan High School International Baccalaureate student and Lis Soto each year, the event raises money to build cisterns in Guatemalan villages where residents do not have access to safe, clean water.
Planned from 10 a.m. to noon, there is no admission fee to the event, but participants are encouraged to donate at least $1 for individuals or $5 for groups. Over the past three Walk for Water events, Soto and the student organizers have been able to raise enough money to build a total of 11 cisterns, each costing about $1,000 each, and molds to help make them more efficiently.
Bryan High School International Baccalaureate senior and Walk for Water student organizer Alena Vitha said she does not have a specific goal in mind for this year due to the uncertainty of how many people to expect amid lingering COVID-19 concerns, but she hopes to raise enough to build at least one cistern.
The money is given to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bryan to be used to purchase and construct cisterns as part of its mission project.
Soto founded the local Walk for Water event in 2017 with her daughter after the pair traveled to Guatemala on one of the medical mission trips.
She said most issues were due to dehydration and waterborne diseases.
“A lot of the suggestions we gave them was to drink more water, to wash their clothes more, to clean their babies, and then we got to learn that they don’t have the access to water to drink it when they wanted, and when they do find water, it’s usually in a creek somewhere and it’s highly contaminated,” she said.
She said that attendees will be encouraged to carry a bucket or gallon jugs of water a mile around the Merrill Green Stadium track to simulate what some people have to do to get water — and that water is sometimes still not safe to drink.
“We don’t think about how deadly water can be for places where they’re dying of thirst, so they drink whatever they can find, and it can be deadly,” Soto said.
Vitha said it can be difficult for people in Bryan and College Station to imagine putting so much energy and time into walking miles for water when it is so accessible locally.
“Your lifestyle’s pretty much stagnant if all you’re doing is walking every day, multiple times a day, for water,” she said.
In the past, there have been educational booths about water conservation and what it takes to make water clean and safe to drink and use.
“It’s a really good awareness, family event to just carry water a mile and think about how precious it is and how well we have it to make it at the push of a button for us on any water fountain,” Soto said, describing the event as a passion project for her now.
Vitha had to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic and almost changed her Creativity, Action, Service IB project to create a website instead of organizing the event due to COVID-19.
She said she knew she wanted her project to reflect the CAS motto to “think globally, act locally” and decided in late March to move forward with the event.
“A lot of times we have all these people talk to us about, maybe it’s environmental stuff, maybe it’s social problems, but they have all these little things they want us to do, and oftentimes, it feels like what we’re doing makes no difference,” she said. “And so knowing that what we’re doing is actually going towards something — you’re building a well for people to have clean water and easily accessible water — is a great thing.”
With photos taken by Soto on the mission trips, Vitha said, people can actually see that their donation helped change people’s lives.