Voting equipment demonstrations to be held in Brazos County next week

Brazos County elections officials will be holding two voting equipment demonstrations at the county elections office in Bryan next week.
Voters can walk through the voting process with the county's elections administrator, Trudy Hancock, to practice casting a ballot with a voting machine. The county's voting machines now include paper ballots.
The demonstrations will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Brazos County Elections office (300 East William J. Bryan Pkwy., Ste. 100). Both sessions are come-and-go.
"With the change to a paper ballot, voters must now scan their ballot before leaving the polling place," Hancock said in a news release. "If the ballot is not scanned, the vote will not be cast. Votes are no longer stored electronically in the voting machines. Once a voter leaves the premises they cannot return, as that would be considered voting again. It is crucial all voters are aware that the ballot must be scanned before they leave."