Voting closes for College Station City Council runoff election

“I feel that the hard work that the whole team and all of those that worked with me put in has been validated,” Nichols said. “I am thankful for all the support I have gotten, all the endorsements, the people behind the scenes — I am happy to see the results the way they are. I think it makes a pretty clear statement, but we’ll have to see how the rest of the numbers come in when the rest of the mail-in ballots that are still out and the military ballots show up.”

Throughout his campaign, Nichols said his top priorities include ensuring fiscal discipline with the city budget, building partnerships with local businesses as the community recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and protecting and stabilizing neighborhoods.

Nichols has lived in College Station since 1968. He headed the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M before retiring in 2012.

He is involved in the Brazos County Health Department board, the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, the Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee and the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education. He has been on the council’s budget and finance committee for three years.