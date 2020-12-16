Voting closes for College Station City Council runoff election

John Nichols is 1,475 votes ahead of his opponent in the College Station City Council Place 5 runoff after Tuesday’s voting, but a winner will not be announced until Monday, when all 1,596 mail-in and military ballots are counted.
Of the total 2,499 absentee, early voting and Election Day runoff ballots counted so far, Nichols garnered 1,987, or 79.5%, compared to the 512, or 20.5%, earned by his challenger, Craig Regan, a self-employed small business adviser.
A total of 1,932 people cast their ballots during the 10-day early voting period, while another 567 people turned out on Tuesday’s runoff election day. During early voting, Nichols received 1,580 votes (81.8%), while Regan garnered 352 (18.2%).
There are still 1,097 mail-in and 499 military ballots to be counted by Monday at 5:30 p.m. There are also 921 absentee ballots. After a winner is announced, election results will be canvassed, and the oath of office will be issued on Dec. 29 at a special city council meeting. That will be the last council meeting of the year.
Nichols began his time as a councilman in 2012. He was re-elected in 2015 but resigned in 2016 to run for mayor, ultimately losing to Karl Mooney. In 2017, Nichols was re-elected to the council.
On Tuesday night, Nichols said he is feeling comfortable with the results so far, as he and Regan wait to see what happens on Monday. Nichols expressed thanks to Regan for his efforts in campaigning, stating he hopes they can continue to have conversations about community matters in the future.
“I feel that the hard work that the whole team and all of those that worked with me put in has been validated,” Nichols said. “I am thankful for all the support I have gotten, all the endorsements, the people behind the scenes — I am happy to see the results the way they are. I think it makes a pretty clear statement, but we’ll have to see how the rest of the numbers come in when the rest of the mail-in ballots that are still out and the military ballots show up.”
Throughout his campaign, Nichols said his top priorities include ensuring fiscal discipline with the city budget, building partnerships with local businesses as the community recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and protecting and stabilizing neighborhoods.
Nichols has lived in College Station since 1968. He headed the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M before retiring in 2012.
He is involved in the Brazos County Health Department board, the B-CS Chamber of Commerce, the Blinn College Bryan Campus Advisory Committee and the International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education. He has been on the council’s budget and finance committee for three years.
“I hope that as the final numbers come in, that it will continue the trend that we’ve seen this evening,” Nichols said. “I am looking forward to continuing my work on council as I always have, should the final numbers validate what we’ve seen this evening.”
This race was Regan’s second time running to be an elected official; the first time was about a decade ago for Bryan City Council.
Regan was a Navy air traffic controller for five years before he moved to Bryan-College Station to study at A&M and Blinn College.
He served on the Bryan Planning & Zoning Commission from 2015 to 2017 and in the past has been involved with the American Legion and the Hispanic Forum. His campaign has revolved around the issues of wealth conservation, natural restoration, economic diversity and new business growth.
State law requires that a runoff is held 45 days from canvassing. Even so, Regan said that with much of the city’s population gone during winter break, he wishes that there were more efforts to make runoffs “more community involved than they are right now.”
While Regan said he wishes the results were closer than they are, he said he has a lot of respect for Nichols and his supporters.
“Hopefully, he and I can work together to ensure that we live in a better city tomorrow than we woke up in today,” Regan said.
