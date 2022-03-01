Voters reelect Raney in House District 14; District 12 race too close to call

Brazos County voters reelected State Rep. John Raney for House District 14 on Tuesday.
As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, it was too close to call the winner of the House District 12 race as 12 voting precincts in Grimes County had yet to have their votes counted.
Kyle Kacal received 10,837 votes districtwide as of press time; Ben Bius received 9,334 votes.
Of the 6,444 votes counted in the House District 14 race of Bryan and College Station, Raney received 57.07% of the vote, compared to opponent John Harvey Slocum’s 42.93%. There are no Democratic challengers in the district therefore Raney will run unopposed in November.
Raney, 74, was first elected to represent Texas House District 14 in 2011. He served six years in the Texas Army National Guard and served as the Republican Party chair in Brazos County.
Raney said Tuesday night he was tired and happy.
“I thought we did exactly what we needed to do,” he said.
He said he is interested in making progress on workforce education issues and the border crisis, and thanked Brazos County voters.
“Anybody who lives in Brazos County who wants to talk to me, all they need to do is call my office and we will set up a time to visit with them, and that is exactly what I am supposed to do for them as state representative,” he said.
Slocum, a College Station business owner who said during the campaign he would focus on economic development in the area, did not provide a comment as of press time Tuesday night.
In the District 12 race, incumbent Kacal received 58.17% of the 1,950 Brazos County votes, compared to Bius’ 32.20% and Joshua Hamm’s 9.63%.
Districtwide, Kacal won the majority of votes in Brazos, Madison and Robertson counties as of press time. Bius won the majority vote in Walker and Washington counties.
Kacal, who is seeking his sixth term in the Legislature, did not provide comment at press time. The 52-year-old incumbent graduated from Texas A&M in 1992 and is a Brazos County rancher. In the most recent legislative session, Kacal served on the House Committee on Environmental Regulation and the Natural Resources Committee.
In a press release sent Tuesday night, Bius said: “While there are a few votes outstanding in the 12th District, it is clear that my opponent will not be able to secure a majority of the vote. Tonight District 12 made it clear that they want conservative representation in Austin. We look forward to demonstrating to the voters that I am the clear conservative choice in the May runoff election.”
The 66-year-old Huntsville resident is a commercial real estate developer and owner of B&B Properties. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1979 with a degree in finance.
Redistricting shuffled District 12’s boundaries from Falls, Limestone, Robertson, and portions of Brazos and McLennan counties to Grimes, Madison, Robertson, Walker, Washington counties and a portion of Brazos County.
The runoff election will be May 24 and will determine November’s general election winner since there are no Democratic challengers.
Hamm said he plans to run for office again in the future.
“I am not done trying to save Texas. I am going to talk to more people, I plan to knock on at least 5,000 doors,” he said. “Incumbents got us in to this mess; incumbents are not going to be the ones to get us out.”