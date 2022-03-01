Voters reelect Raney in House District 14; District 12 race too close to call

Brazos County voters reelected State Rep. John Raney for House District 14 on Tuesday.

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, it was too close to call the winner of the House District 12 race as 12 voting precincts in Grimes County had yet to have their votes counted.

Kyle Kacal received 10,837 votes districtwide as of press time; Ben Bius received 9,334 votes.

Of the 6,444 votes counted in the House District 14 race of Bryan and College Station, Raney received 57.07% of the vote, compared to opponent John Harvey Slocum’s 42.93%. There are no Democratic challengers in the district therefore Raney will run unopposed in November.

Raney, 74, was first elected to represent Texas House District 14 in 2011. He served six years in the Texas Army National Guard and served as the Republican Party chair in Brazos County.

Raney said Tuesday night he was tired and happy.

“I thought we did exactly what we needed to do,” he said.

He said he is interested in making progress on workforce education issues and the border crisis, and thanked Brazos County voters.