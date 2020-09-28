Voters in Bryan school district asked to approve $175M bond

Voters in the Bryan school district are being asked to approve a $175 million bond in the Nov. 3 general election.
The bond is the second part of a two-part bond package proposed by the Bryan school district. Voters approved the first piece of the package, a $12 million bond for maintenance, repair, safety and security needs, in May 2019 with 86% of the vote.
The second bond package was originally scheduled for the May ballot, but school board members voted to delay it until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This larger bond would address future needs, including new construction, the purchase of property, additional safety and security improvements and longer-term maintenance needs.
District administrators said they do not anticipate the property tax rate increasing due to the bond. It will be listed as a property tax increase on the ballot as a requirement of state law, but any tax increase would be a result of property value increases, not a tax rate change.
Of the money requested in the bond package, construction makes up the largest part at $98.5 million. The second-largest portion of the bond is $59.3 million designated for priority maintenance. Safety and security makes up $8.6 million of the bond. Another $2 million would go toward the purchase of land. Then, $1.6 million would be spent on fine arts improvements. A final $5 million is listed as contingency.
A major component of the construction projects is the building of a third intermediate school that would reduce capacity at the district’s two existing fifth- and sixth-grade campuses. The money toward construction would also cover the addition of 14 new classrooms at Rudder High School, parking lot expansions, renovations to the SFA Middle School annex, the installation of an outdoor patio shade structure at Bryan High School over the courtyard between the Silver and Blue buildings and rebuilding of the transportation and maintenance facility.
The land purchase will be needed if the bond is approved to build a new transportation and maintenance facility, which will be moved to accommodate the third intermediate school. The facility’s current site near Bonham Elementary School has been identified as the best spot for the new school.
The priority maintenance outlined in the bond package includes roof replacements, electrical upgrades, paving improvements, restroom renovations and deferred maintenance. The maintenance projects were ranked by priority based on a district-wide facility study completed in May 2019.
Safety and security includes bus purchases, fire alarm system upgrades, public address system upgrades on campuses, shade structures at elementary playgrounds, lighting enhancements and fencing, including at Merrill Green Stadium.
If approved, the bond would also cover district-wide facility improvements and repairs for fine arts and purchase of instructional materials, such as instruments, sound boards and systems.
“I think we’ve got ... a very no-fluff bond here, and everything we’re doing here is much-needed,” Ginger Carrabine, chief of staff in the district and facilitator of the district’s bond steering committee, said during a Sept. 21 presentation to the school board.
Based on a facility assessment, a demographer’s study and projected enrollment, the bond should cover the district’s major needs for the next four to five years, Bryan Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said at the September board meeting.
With 90% of the district’s funds committed to personnel and operating expenses, she said, it is nearly impossible to address the district’s needs with the general fund or savings without “tremendously” decreasing district staff.
The bond page of the Bryan school district’s website states the bond oversight committee established last year will continue to monitor the progress of the 2020 bond projects.
For more information, go to bryanisd.org/bond.
Early voting begins Oct. 13.
