Voters in Bryan school district asked to approve $175M bond

Voters in the Bryan school district are being asked to approve a $175 million bond in the Nov. 3 general election.

The bond is the second part of a two-part bond package proposed by the Bryan school district. Voters approved the first piece of the package, a $12 million bond for maintenance, repair, safety and security needs, in May 2019 with 86% of the vote.

The second bond package was originally scheduled for the May ballot, but school board members voted to delay it until November because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This larger bond would address future needs, including new construction, the purchase of property, additional safety and security improvements and longer-term maintenance needs.

District administrators said they do not anticipate the property tax rate increasing due to the bond. It will be listed as a property tax increase on the ballot as a requirement of state law, but any tax increase would be a result of property value increases, not a tax rate change.