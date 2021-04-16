Volunteers, particularly vaccinators, still needed at Brazos Center hub

Kathryn Greenwade, vice president for communications and human resources with the The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, encouraged people to volunteer. She said The Association has allowed employees to volunteer during the work day as a way to serve the community.

“For the last year, I think most of us across the country felt like we didn’t have a whole lot of control over what was happening with COVID,” she said. “It was something that we had to sit on the sidelines and just kind of watch and wait. You know, for Aggies, that’s not our nature; we’re the doers, and we’re people who take action. So when we saw the hub open, we saw that as an opportunity for us to have some control, and for us to take action against COVID and help with the fight in a very tangible way to do that.”

She said the volunteer roles are easy to step into after the orientation and training has been completed.

“It has been a very positive experience for me, and all of our staff members that have volunteered have said the same thing,” she said, noting The Association has had volunteers at the hub since it opened in late January.

Stewart said it would be very difficult to operate the hub without community volunteers, noting that the Brazos Valley has a reputation of stepping up when needed.