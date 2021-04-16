Volunteers, particularly vaccinators, still needed at Brazos Center hub

Professional and community volunteers have allowed the Brazos Center vaccine hub to operate, officials say, and those volunteers are needed until the hub administers its final second dose.
“Until we’re done, on any given day that we’re operating, we’re going to need those 120 volunteers,” Jim Stewart, the county’s vaccine task force chief, said Thursday.
When the hub sees 2,000-plus people come through in a day, he said, the operation requires 120-130 volunteers daily.
The greatest need right now is for licensed medical professionals who can volunteer as vaccinators at the main Brazos Center hub and the community hubs operating on Saturdays and Sundays, said AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross.
These mini hubs will be Saturday at Carver Kemp Neighborhood Center and Sunday at St. Teresa Catholic Church, both in Bryan. There will be a mini hub at American Legion Post 159 in Bryan for second doses on April 24.
Renold said the smaller community hubs are an effort to make the vaccine more accessible to Black and Hispanic residents and dispel misinformation about the vaccine.
She said community leaders told her how much it would mean if those administering the shots were from those respective demographic populations.
The shifts are typically four hours, Renold said, but the first step is for people to register in the system as a volunteer, especially if they can administer the vaccine. With the equation of how many volunteers are needed based on appointments scheduled, she said, they are able to set up the smaller community hubs more efficiently.
“We can’t do this at all without vaccinators,” she said.
This week is the last in which Texas A&M and Blinn College students will be regularly volunteering, Renold said, so those vaccinator spots will need to be filled.
“If you regularly give shots in your profession, then mostly likely we’re able to qualify you as a vaccinator,” she said.
Medical background is not needed to serve as a vaccination assistant or elsewhere in the process, she said.
The hub supervisor will provide an orientation and training to new volunteers, she said. Volunteer retention, especially in the process of getting people to the vaccine stations, is important, she said, because they can be efficient with fewer people if they have a higher number of experienced volunteers.
“It’s navigating keeping up the desire to come out and serve for the vaccination effort when the excitement dies down,” she said, emphasizing COVID-19 is still affecting those in Bryan and College Station.
Kathryn Greenwade, vice president for communications and human resources with the The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M, encouraged people to volunteer. She said The Association has allowed employees to volunteer during the work day as a way to serve the community.
“For the last year, I think most of us across the country felt like we didn’t have a whole lot of control over what was happening with COVID,” she said. “It was something that we had to sit on the sidelines and just kind of watch and wait. You know, for Aggies, that’s not our nature; we’re the doers, and we’re people who take action. So when we saw the hub open, we saw that as an opportunity for us to have some control, and for us to take action against COVID and help with the fight in a very tangible way to do that.”
She said the volunteer roles are easy to step into after the orientation and training has been completed.
“It has been a very positive experience for me, and all of our staff members that have volunteered have said the same thing,” she said, noting The Association has had volunteers at the hub since it opened in late January.
Stewart said it would be very difficult to operate the hub without community volunteers, noting that the Brazos Valley has a reputation of stepping up when needed.
“That’s why when we started this thing, I wanted it to be a community effort,” he said. “I did not want the National Guard coming in and taking over. I didn’t want FEMA taking it over. I didn’t want TEEX taking it over. It’s the community taking care of the community.”
Based on the trajectory of diminishing demand, Stewart said, he anticipates the hub will administer first doses through the week of May 10. Then, it will remain open for another 30-42 days to provide second doses, saying volunteers will be needed until June and possibly into July
However, if there is an uptick in demand, he said, the hub will shift accordingly. As of Thursday afternoon, Stewart said, the hub has administered “somewhere north of 75,000” first and second doses.
To register as a volunteer, go to brazoshub.com and click on the volunteer tab to create a Timecounts account and register in the hub’s volunteer system.
If anyone wants to provide treats for volunteers, they can contact Renold at anjuli.renold@redcross.org. She is planning theme days next week during Volunteer Appreciation Week to keep it fun for the volunteers who have been providing their services strictly as volunteers and as staff members assigned to the hub.