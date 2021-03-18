Volunteers needed for Canaan Cemetery cleanup on Saturday

Bryan-College Station’s Come and Take It chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution invites community members to help clean up the Canaan Cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The cemetery, located west of Texas A&M’s RELLIS Campus, is overgrown with briers, brush and cacti. It was the main burial ground for the predominantly African American farming community of Canaan and had more than 400 burials.

Anyone who wants to get involved in the cleanup and restoration process can register at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter.

The website states that volunteers should bring gloves and tools for clearing brush and should wear long-sleeve shirts and pants. Volunteers under age 18 should come with a parent or guardian.