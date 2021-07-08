Volleman’s Family Farm to sell glass-bottled milk in Bryan

Volleman’s offers different flavors, including chocolate milk, strawberry milk, whole milk and heavy cream. Volleman’s products are found in more than 160 stores across Texas.

The Volleman family has been in the dairy industry in Europe since the 1890s. In 1993, Frank and Annette Volleman moved from Luxembourg to start their own dairy farm in Texas. Three of the Volleman’s sons graduated from Texas A&M, leading them to bring their products to the Bryan-College Station area.