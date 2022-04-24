Voices for Children seeking more advocates for children in foster care

When a child is placed in the foster care system, volunteers from Voices for Children — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are there to find out if the child’s needs are being met.

“You’re coming alongside that child and looking at the big picture of everything that’s going on to them directly, and making those moves to make sure that they’re in their best frame of being during the time that they’re in foster care,” said Kristi Lester, community outreach and events coordinator for Voices for Children — CASA. “Plus, it’s the consistency of presence when they’re moving. They’re changing families, and they’re changing homes, and they’re changing schools.”

Most cases take 12 months, but some are extended to 18 months, and child advocates — known as CASAs — are there throughout the process to support the child or sibling group.

The hope in each case, Lester said, is for a child to be able to return to his or her home of origin after the adults in the child’s life have done the work they need to do. She said reunification “is the goal until it’s not, until it can’t be.”

Voices for Children is searching for more volunteers to serve as those court-appointed advocates for children in foster care. Lester said the number of volunteers has been decreasing since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In 2021, the nonprofit organization served 597 children with about 180 volunteers, but the dropping number of volunteers means they have not been able to take on any new cases.

“So we’ve got kiddos waiting right now that don’t have an advocate, and that’s the last thing that we want to happen,” Lester said.

She said COVID was a strange time for Voices for Children because there was a decrease in children entering the foster care system, but they know part of that was because children were not in school and things that would typically be noticed and reported were not discovered. There was then a “huge increase” once children returned to school.

The organization is hosting mandatory information sessions for people to learn more about volunteer opportunities and what it means to be a CASA. People who want to be a CASA should submit an application through www.vfcbrazos.org. If approved, they will be required to complete 33 hours of training and three hours of court observation.

A fast-track training is scheduled for June, when future advocates meet for 3 1/2 hours each night Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lester said their goal is to have 30 future CASAs in the training.

“We’ve got to get some volunteers; we’ve got kids waiting. It’s just that simple,” she said.

Once a person is a CASA volunteer, they will talk to the child’s doctors, teachers, nurses and counselors to determine if the child’s needs are being met. Then they are expected to meet with the child or sibling group at least once a month for the entirety of the case.

The information the CASA collects is brought to the court hearings, typically held every three months over the course of the year, Lester said.

There is an increased need for volunteers from varying cultural backgrounds and communities, Lester said, so they can match children with advocates who understand their emotional, cultural and community background.

“Children feel more comfortable when they’re with people who are like them,” Pam Johnson, a CASA volunteer, said. “And they’re already in a very, very stressful situation, so that could help to alleviate some of the stress.”

Explaining the importance of CASA volunteers, Lester used the example of a 10-year-old girl.

“Your home life isn’t great, and you talk to your teacher about it, but then you really wish you hadn’t because you know that could be bad,” she said. “And all of a sudden, the state comes to pick you up, and you’re taken away from everything and anybody you know in one instant. And within 24 hours, you’re in a new home, and you’re in a new school, and you are around people that you have no idea who they are, and there’s this family that you’re living with, and they’re really nice but they’re not your parents, and it’s really weird and awkward.”

The child may struggle with those changes, and the foster family may decide the child is not a good fit for them, so she is taken to a new home with new people.

Lester said CASAs provide a dependable, friendly face for children in foster care.

“Every month, you’re going to see that CASA show up that you know is there to support you, and y’all are going to get an ice cream or play baseball or something like that,” Lester said. “It’s a person that, maybe you told some things to, and they still keep coming back, no matter what you’ve said. And when you think that this is all your fault, and you’re the worst person in the world because nobody wants you, there’s this one lady who keeps going back to see you every month.”

Lester said she has seen the impact of CASA volunteers when she and her husband fostered and later adopted three children.

“CASA was really big on making sure that my boys ended up where they needed to be,” she said.

After seeing the impact CASA made in her own case, she went through the training and now serves as a staff member of Voices for Children.

CASA volunteer Christi Parham said the work has opened her eyes to a need she did not realize was there.

“I think I always thought that these types of things probably happened in bigger cities, but, no, it’s right in our neighborhood, in our backyard,” she said. “I, as one person, can do what I can do. … I can paint my corner of the room, but all of us can paint the room.”

