Voices for Children names new executive director

Voices for Children has named Amy Faulkner as its new executive director.

The nonprofit child advocacy organization recruits, trains and supports volunteers who serve as advocates for children in the foster care system.

Faulkner started working for Voices for Children as an advocate supervisor and has served as the organization's program director, training manager and interim executive director.

Faulkner has served on the Henderson Elementary School PTO, Bryan ISD 2020 bond steering committee, Bryan ISD parent leadership team and the Unlimited Potential board of directors.

Voices for Children Board President Shame Phelps said in a statement announcing her new role that the Board of Directors was excited about the organization's future under Faulkner's leadership.

“Amy has the full confidence of the Board and we know that she will manage our program to great success in our mission to advocate for the welfare of children in foster care,” Phelps said.

Faulkner said she was honored to bring her vision to Voices for Children.