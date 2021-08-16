Vineyard community harvest event helps adoptive families

The work of Pathways expanded to include counseling and therapy scholarships after the Taylors recognized the ongoing need, Garcia said, noting that every adoption is brought on by loss or tragedy, and the Taylors saw the long-term effects of those experiences. The $3,000 raised from the harvesting will fund three scholarships for adopted children and their families to attend counseling and therapy sessions.

The farm, which has five acres of vineyards and 200 head of cattle, is a result of Kerr Taylor turning his hobbies into a business, Garcia said, after his real estate company sold and he spent a year being retired.

In about four hours, she said, the group of Rowland Taylor friends and family members harvested a little more than 2 tons of grapes to raise $3,000.

“You go down each aisle, and anywhere there’s a grape cluster, you cut it off,” Garcia said. “You do that down the whole row. We have 25 rows, and each one averages about 50 vines a row, so you’re cutting clusters from those vines and you’re putting them in the bins.”

With children and adults volunteering, she said, it is a time for friends and neighbors to meet and bond.