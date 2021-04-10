Vigil in response to shooting draws hundreds

With songs of lament, hands raised in praise and heads bowed in prayers of grief and remembrance, an age and race-diverse gathering of about 250 people assembled Friday night inside Central Church for a community vigil in the aftermath of Thursday’s shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan that killed one person and injured five others.
Phillip Bethancourt, Central Church’s senior pastor, said a dozen churches came together to co-organize the vigil, which included music and vocals from Steve Holt and prayers led by clergy from several Christian congregations in the area.
“Our community is hurting, and we are gathering as men and women of faith for the sole purpose of calling on Jesus. He is the answer to the problems of our community and our state and world,” said the Rev. Marie Nutall, pastor of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. “I’m thankful to God that for whatever denomination, whatever race, this immediately went out and those of us who are here responded to pray.”
Kent Moore Cabinets staff members were among those in attendance Friday night. Nutall and several pastors lifted up the memory and family of Timothy Smith, the 40-year-old Bryan resident who was killed in Thursday’s shooting. Clergy members also called for prayers for those injured in the shooting, and for Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, who remained in serious but stable condition at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan on Friday.
Tovar was shot by the shooting suspect, Larry Bollin, in Grimes County as Tovar attempted to arrest Bollin after he had fled from Kent Moore Cabinets on Thursday afternoon.
Near the end of the one-hour vigil, Bethancourt asked attendees to recognize Bryan police officers and other law enforcement personnel who responded to the shooting and its aftermath Thursday, and those gathered rose to their feet for a standing ovation.
“It’s appreciated that they support us. This community has always been pro-law enforcement,” Bryan Police Lt. Jason James said after the service.
Bethancourt said during the vigil that local law enforcement officers use Central Church for active shooter drills. James, who coordinated the Bryan Police Department’s media response after Thursday’s shooting, praised the first responders from a variety of agencies and spoke of the human toll of such tragedies.
“It affected us just like it’s affected everybody else in this community,” James said. “We wanted to be here tonight for the victims, to pray for them and let them know that we care. It’s an event that we’ve got to start trying to process and work through. We’ve got a ways to go to keep healing.”
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson and his wife, Shelley, attended the vigil; after the vigil, Nelson praised the “instant investigative work” of various law enforcement personnel Thursday and described his attendance as Friday’s vigil as “an automatic thing” to support the community in times of grief and pain. Nelson said he and numerous community members knew Smith well.
“My job, along with everyone in this community, is to pray with those who are praying and to grieve with those who are grieving,” Nelson said. “The world needs every bit of love and care, and these things can either make us angry and tear us apart or they can help us focus on our love for each other and bring us closer.”
Other area pastors who delivered prayers Friday evening included J.J. Ramirez, founder of Save Our Streets Ministries; the Rev. Wade Coleman, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church; Jonathan Brooks, lead pastor of Restoration Church in Bryan; and the Rev. Rick Sitton, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Bryan, among others.
After the vigil, Bethancourt thanked law enforcement personnel and articulated gratitude for all who attended.
“The first thing I would say to those who are struggling is that in a broken world, we all face trials — and sometimes, they hit closer to home or deeper, and this is one of those times,” Bethancourt said. “That despair can be met by hope if it’s anchored in the right faith, and that’s the message we’re trying to give tonight. The foundation of our faith sustains us even in the uncertainty and difficulty of tragedies like this.”
Longtime Bryan school district employee Lester Banks served as an usher for Friday night’s vigil; in an interview, he said he volunteered to assist to remind community members that he and numerous others are willing to be of service.
“I want people in the community to know that there are people out there who are willing to help,” Banks said.
On Friday, Kent Moore Cabinets posted information on Facebook about a community support fund for victims and their families. “If you wish to make a contribution to help the victims and their families you can take it to the Spirit Bank of Texas at 625 University Drive East in College Station or any other location, or you can contact the bank,” the post reads.