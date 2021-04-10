Vigil in response to shooting draws hundreds

“My job, along with everyone in this community, is to pray with those who are praying and to grieve with those who are grieving,” Nelson said. “The world needs every bit of love and care, and these things can either make us angry and tear us apart or they can help us focus on our love for each other and bring us closer.”

Other area pastors who delivered prayers Friday evening included J.J. Ramirez, founder of Save Our Streets Ministries; the Rev. Wade Coleman, pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church; Jonathan Brooks, lead pastor of Restoration Church in Bryan; and the Rev. Rick Sitton, senior pastor at First United Methodist Church of Bryan, among others.

After the vigil, Bethancourt thanked law enforcement personnel and articulated gratitude for all who attended.

“The first thing I would say to those who are struggling is that in a broken world, we all face trials — and sometimes, they hit closer to home or deeper, and this is one of those times,” Bethancourt said. “That despair can be met by hope if it’s anchored in the right faith, and that’s the message we’re trying to give tonight. The foundation of our faith sustains us even in the uncertainty and difficulty of tragedies like this.”