Veterans group fighting to help Vietnam-era service members heal

The purpose of the Vietnam Veterans of America is simple: honor, remember and help those who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War period.
The national Vietnam Veterans of America organization was founded in the 1980s, and the Brazos Valley Chapter 937 opened its doors in the mid-2000s. One of the chapter’s first members was outgoing Bryan City Councilmember Mike Southerland. Southerland was drafted into the U.S. Army in October 1966 and served as an engineer and helicopter pilot, logging more than 900 combat hours during the Vietnam War before retiring as a lieutenant colonel in May 1989.
One of the reasons the Vietnam Veterans of America was formed, he said, was to show appreciation to those who fought in the war and did not receive a warm welcome home.
There is no way to compensate people for risking their lives or their family members, but the most powerful thing someone can do is remember them and say thank you, Southerland said.
“You have to remember what they did because, we lose sight of history a lot now, but it’s important for you to know what people have done before you that have secured your place in America and in history. Not necessarily their place, but they secured your place,” he said. “They gave up something to secure your place.”
Southerland said one of his proudest accomplishments as a member of the group is the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial the chapter designed, funded and built near the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan four years ago.
The monument honors the 3 million American men and women who served during the Vietnam War and the 58,178 who died during the war. Thousands of those who served came from the Brazos Valley, and the memorial features the names of 65 people from the Brazos Valley who died during the war.
Southerland said many who returned home suffer from mental health issues.
For some people these effects are felt immediately, but others feel the effects later in life, he said, and the chapter has set up support groups for those who suffer from PTSD or anger management.
“It just never goes away, and you’re fortunate if you can control it,” he said, explaining the high rate of suicide among military personnel and veterans.
Veterans Affairs was hosting support meetings, but they were suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A little less than a month later, Southerland said, a member of the local chapter committed suicide.
After that, the group members chose to take it upon themselves to continue the meetings, which consistently have 8 to 12 people attending, he said. There is more interest, but they do not have room for more than 12 people.
Twice a month, the group gathers, and the chapter serves meals for those attending. “There’s a lot of things you can do for people, but in terms of helping them understand that we still care about them, I think that’s one of the most overt things you can do is say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a meal for you,’” Southerland said.
The chapter also donates to the American Legion and gives out scholarships to relatives of veterans. But there is nothing that compares to preventing people from harming themselves, Southerland said.
“Going and sitting down and talking to somebody that you have common interest in and common experiences with is therapeutic by itself, so that’s what they do,” Southerland said. “They discuss whatever they want to discuss, whatever their opinions are, whatever they need help with, they discuss it.”
In addition to the support group, Southerland said, the chapter also helps veterans find housing or other services they might need. The reason he joined the organization, he said, was to help other veterans. While membership is limited to those who served during the Vietnam War period of 1955-1975, the chapter supports and helps all veterans.
The chapter has about 60 members, and the average age of the membership is 74. The chapter has offered its meetings virtually for those who do not want to attend in person.
Ultimately, he said, the goal of the chapter is to recognize the service of veterans, especially those who fought during the Vietnam War.
“Whether you agree with the war or not, you’ve got to agree with the soldiers. You’ve got to take care of the soldier or the sailor or the service member,” he said.
