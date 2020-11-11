Veterans group fighting to help Vietnam-era service members heal

The monument honors the 3 million American men and women who served during the Vietnam War and the 58,178 who died during the war. Thousands of those who served came from the Brazos Valley, and the memorial features the names of 65 people from the Brazos Valley who died during the war.

Southerland said many who returned home suffer from mental health issues.

For some people these effects are felt immediately, but others feel the effects later in life, he said, and the chapter has set up support groups for those who suffer from PTSD or anger management.

“It just never goes away, and you’re fortunate if you can control it,” he said, explaining the high rate of suicide among military personnel and veterans.

Veterans Affairs was hosting support meetings, but they were suspended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. A little less than a month later, Southerland said, a member of the local chapter committed suicide.

After that, the group members chose to take it upon themselves to continue the meetings, which consistently have 8 to 12 people attending, he said. There is more interest, but they do not have room for more than 12 people.