Velvet Taco to open in August at Century Square
Velvet Taco to open in August at Century Square

Weekly Taco Feature.jpg
Photo provided by Velvet Taco

Velvet Taco will open its first College Station location at Century Square in on Aug. 30.

The restaurant is known for serving an assortment of unique tacos that have international flair, such as the spicy tikka chicken and Mexi-Cali shrimp tacos. The restaurant also serves red velvet cake.

“We are excited and honored to bring Velvet Taco to College Station where the community knows good tacos,” said Clay Dover, Velvet Taco’s CEO, in a release. “Guests visiting us at our Century Square restaurant can expect electric energic vibes, awesome service, and we here are all about the tacos. We are serving up 20+ adventurous taco combinations – including our Weekly Taco Feature with a new taco rolled out every week.”

Velvet Taco is a Dallas-based restaurant that was founded in 2011. The restaurant has locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Lubbock, Atlanta, Charlotte and Chicago.

